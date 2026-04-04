ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Shortage Triggers Labour Exodus From Delhi

At Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, several people were seen distressed as they were heading back to their villages. One of them, Suraj Singh, said, "We are going back to my village in Madhya Pradesh because I can't find domestic gas in Delhi. If I go to the black market for a refill, the gas that was earlier available for Rs 100 a kg now costs Rs 200. Even that is not available easily."

The scarcity of cooking has resulted from the supplies being hit on account of the ongoing Iran-Israel-US war. Long queues outside the gas agencies are a common sight, and now the workforce has started migrating from Delhi. It needs to be underlined that the majority of the labourers cook on the small gas cylinders that they get refilled.

New Delhi: The persistent shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has triggered an exodus of labourers from the national capital. These labourers are either migrating to other cities or to their native places. The problem lies in the fact that while they are unable to cook at their settlements, the gas paucity has led to the closure of several small eateries that cater to the masses. Many of those leaving the city say that the cost of gas in the black market is prohibitive.

He said that the question is what will people like him cook at home and what will the children eat? Therefore, his entire family was going to his native village. Meanwhile, another traveller, Himanshu, said that his sister's wedding is scheduled to take place, but there is a problem in getting the required number of cylinders.

Lallan, who runs an auto, said that he drops five to six passengers every day who are going home due to the problem of LPG availability. "Gas cylinders have become so expensive that they are now beyond the reach of the common people," he said, pointing out that people are complaining that they have to shell out up to Rs 400 for 1 kg of gas, which is simply unaffordable.

In such a situation, people prefer to go back to their villages. He said that people can be seen departing from other major stations like Anand Vihar, New Delhi and Old Delhi as well.

A cab driver who operates from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station said that most of the passengers he has been dropping are leaving Delhi and going home due to the LPG shortage. "Passengers say that gas has become very expensive, and many of them are facing difficulties in even getting it. This is compelling them to leave the capital and return home," he said.

However, one of the Railway officials posted at the station, SN Sharma, claimed that most trains from Hazrat Nizamuddin station are headed south and most of the people are either travelling home or going for sightseeing. He said that there have been no reports of people leaving Delhi due to gas cylinder shortage so far.