ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Shortage Disrupts Indian Railways Running Rooms; Staff Urge Switch To PNG, Induction Cooking

New Delhi: Following the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders due to the West Asia crisis, running rooms and other facilities serving Indian Railways running staff faced serious disruptions. The situation prompted the All India Railwaymen’s Federation to approach the Railway Board to intervene urgently.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, the Federation’s national general secretary, said employees showed great cooperation amid the crisis, but food options became limited, causing food supply problems for loco pilots and train managers.

“Even where rotis were available, staff were asked to make do with rice. We insisted that if rice were served, it must be of high quality—something employees could consume with satisfaction,” he said.

Mishra said that the emergency measures were taken, which restored the LPG supply at many locations, but the situation came as a warning sign for the future.