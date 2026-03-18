LPG Shortage Disrupts Indian Railways Running Rooms; Staff Urge Switch To PNG, Induction Cooking
LPG shortage disrupted food services in Indian Railways running rooms, prompting staff to demand a shift to Piped Natural Gas for reliable, sustainable cooking solutions.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders due to the West Asia crisis, running rooms and other facilities serving Indian Railways running staff faced serious disruptions. The situation prompted the All India Railwaymen’s Federation to approach the Railway Board to intervene urgently.
Shiv Gopal Mishra, the Federation’s national general secretary, said employees showed great cooperation amid the crisis, but food options became limited, causing food supply problems for loco pilots and train managers.
“Even where rotis were available, staff were asked to make do with rice. We insisted that if rice were served, it must be of high quality—something employees could consume with satisfaction,” he said.
Mishra said that the emergency measures were taken, which restored the LPG supply at many locations, but the situation came as a warning sign for the future.
“The government acted swiftly to ensure timely meal availability in running rooms, but the crisis revealed the railway’s overreliance on LPG, prompting plans to connect running rooms to the piped natural gas (PNG) network and introduce induction cooktops. These steps aim to gradually eliminate dependence on LPG", he said.
The Railways runs hundreds of running rooms nationwide, serving about 86,000 loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, as well as train managers.
“The disruption lasted several days but was resolved thanks to government efforts. But there is a need to prevent such issues in the future,” said a loco pilot, wishing to remain anonymous.
The base kitchens of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in major cities already operate on PNG, avoiding gas-related costs. “Newer pantry cars use induction cooktops, while older ones still rely on LPG but maintain a steady supply through direct contracts,” per officials.
According to them, the crisis highlighted infrastructure needs. “This is the best time to shift to PNG and induction cooking. It will improve convenience, ensure continuity, and benefit the environment,” they said.
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