LPG Shock Hits India's Food Service Sector: Restaurants Cut Staff, Trim Menus as Costs Surge
Rising commercial LPG prices and supply disruptions are forcing eateries across India to cut staff, trim menus, and raise prices, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: India's food and beverage service industry, which is still recovering from losses from the COVID-19 lockdown era, is now facing another crisis: Rising commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices and supply disruptions that are affecting restaurant operations nationwide.
Restaurants are also grappling with rising staff costs and are resorting to workforce reductions, downsizing menus or increasing prices to survive.
The restaurant industry, which employs millions of people across India, operates on thin margins, and is highly sensitive to input cost fluctuations. Fuel is one of a restaurant's biggest operating expenses, and LPG prices are currently surging.
Restaurant owners say this will significantly affect their ability to hire staff and ultimately push up food prices.
Restaurants Forced To Reduce Staff And Menus
According to restaurant owners, the continued volatility in LPG prices and supply has left them with no option but to take drastic measures to remain viable. Across the country, many establishments are either temporarily shutting down, reducing their workforce or limiting operations until LPG supply stabilises.
Jai Prakash Rathore, who runs a decades-old food business in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, said the shortage has brought his operations to a near standstill. "We used to have 30-35 workers, but most have left. Work of the halwai has stopped completely. In all my 40-50 years in this business, I have never faced such difficulties," he said.
With commercial cylinders unavailable, he has been forced to rely on domestic LPG cylinders, often purchased at inflated prices of Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000. On some days, he even used cylinders from his home kitchen to keep the business running, disrupting household cooking.
Similar distress is visible across Delhi. Radheshyam, who runs Chennai Flavours in Karol Bagh, said his outlet has switched to domestic cylinders due to high costs and supply shortages. He said, "Not only are cylinders unavailable, but their prices have also gone up. We’ve had to increase food prices and cut down our menu."
Items such as red chutney, rawa dosa, and uthappam have been discontinued, because they require longer cooking times and higher gas consumption. The outlet now offers a limited menu, and closes early. "Earlier, we had long queues. Now we are struggling to keep the kitchen running," he added.
Industry players say these changes are no longer temporary adjustments but part of a broader survival strategy. Many restaurants are redesigning menus to focus on items that are quicker and cheaper to prepare, while eliminating energy-intensive dishes.
Consumers Feel The Pinch
As operating costs increase, customers are beginning to feel the impact. Many eateries and street vendors have raised prices, in some cases multiple times, over the past few weeks.
Neha Verma, a Delhi-based professional, said several of her favourite restaurants on food delivery platforms are no longer operational. She said, "Whenever I check, they show temporary closures. I later found out they are struggling to arrange LPG cylinders."
In Gurgaon, Sahil Rana observed a similar trend at the street level. A local tea vendor increased the price of a single cup by Rs 10. "He said he is getting cylinders at Rs 4,000. How else will he manage?" Rana said.
The situation is particularly difficult in traditional markets. Rajendra Sharma, General Secretary of the Sadar Bazar Traders Association Federation, said nearly 60 per cent of hawkers dependent on daily earnings have left due to the inability to procure LPG for their homes.
"In Sadar Bazar, people could earlier get a full meal for Rs 20-Rs 30. Today, that is no longer possible. Poor consumers who relied on such affordable food are the worst affected," he said, urging the government to resolve the shortage.
Sharp LPG Price Hike Triggers Crisis
The immediate trigger for the crisis has been a sharp increase in commercial LPG prices. Rates for 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders and 5 kg Free Trade (FTL) LPG cylinders were raised for the second time since Iran-US-Israel tensions intensified on March 28. After a Rs 144.5 hike in March, commercial LPG prices rose again in April by nearly Rs 200.
Indian Oil Corporation has now priced the 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi at Rs 2,078.5, up Rs 195.5 from the March 7 price of Rs 1,883. Similar hikes were recorded across metros, Rs 196 in Mumbai, Rs 203 in Chennai and Rs 218 in Kolkata. Prices of domestic (14.2 kg) LPG cylinders remain unchanged.
The domestic price trend is linked to global markets. The Contract Price (CP) of Saudi Arabia, a key benchmark for LPG, has increased by around 44 per cent from March to April, rising from US$ 542 to US$ 780 per metric tonne.
As India depends heavily on LPG imports, fluctuations in global markets have immediate local impacts.
Smaller Businesses Hit The Hardest
While larger chains with multiple outlets may be able to absorb some of the impact, smaller restaurants, takeaway outlets, and delivery-based businesses are bearing the brunt.
Their limited financial capacity and weaker bargaining power make it difficult to absorb such shocks. As a result, small operators are implementing immediate and severe cost-cutting measures to stay afloat.
A growing number of businesses have temporarily shut down due to peak shortages, while many others have significantly scaled down operations.
The impact is not limited to businesses alone. Workers, including cooks, helpers, and delivery staff, are also losing jobs as establishments cut back on their workforce.
Industry Seeks Urgent Intervention
Industry stakeholders are increasingly urging the government to intervene. They are demanding immediate relief from rising commercial LPG prices, better coordination in supply distribution, and targeted support for smaller food businesses.
Experts warn that without swift action, the prolonged crisis could lead to widespread closures and job losses, severely affecting the sector’s post-pandemic recovery.
The coming weeks are expected to be critical for India's food service industry as it grapples with rising costs and ongoing supply uncertainty.
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