ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Scarcity Hits Students Living In Patna Hostels And Lodges

Patna: Uncertainty looms large over almost 3,000 private hostels in Patna, following the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) crisis that has resulted from the ongoing hostilities in West Asia. Managers of some hostels have now been forced to fall back on traditional fuels like coal and wood to run their kitchens. With other hostels facing temporary closure, the education prospects of more than 2,50,000 students are threatened, as many of them may be forced to return home.

A similar scenario prevails across other districts of Bihar. On visiting a girls hostel in Patna, ETV Bharat found the kitchen closed down. Arranging four meals a day for 250 students meant consumption of two commercial cylinders a day. With the LPG scarcity, things have become difficult to manage.

Instead, the authorities had built five coal stoves (chulha) and were in the process of making more. Manager Vandana said the gas shortage has exacerbated, and every day is being spent arranging for new cylinders.

"We got so worried that we have now built coal stoves so that we can fulfill the commitment made to the parents of the children. We prepare four meals and serve tea twice, consuming anywhere between one-and-a-half and two commercial cylinders a day. We can't keep the children hungry. If we have to cook food by burning paper, we will do that. Currently, we are cooking with coal and wood," she said.

The hostel cook said, "Food can be cooked quickly on gas. But on a chulha, there is a lot of smoke, and cooking takes a lot of time. Children need to have breakfast in time as they go to coaching classes. My work load has increased a lot."

Students said while they are getting food at the hostels, finding snacks like momos and chaat outside is difficult. "All eateries have put up signs saying there is no gas, and food isn't available. We used to hear from our grandmothers that food was cooked on coal and wood stoves. Now we are seeing it,” pointed out one of them.