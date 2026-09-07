ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Refill Booking Interval Will Be Same For Urban, Rural Areas: Union MoS Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday said that the central government has asked the oil marketing companies to uniformly implement the revised LPG refill booking interval of 25 days in both urban and rural areas immediately.

Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said in a Facebook post that due to the pressure on LPG supply in the wake of the Middle East conflict, the refill booking interval was 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas.

"However, in view of the current LPG supply situation improving and the significant reduction in refill backlog, the central government has relaxed this restriction. Now, all domestic LPG consumers, regardless of urban or rural, can book refills at an interval of 25 days," he said.