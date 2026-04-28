ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG, PNG, CNG Supply Maintained At 100%; Commercial LPG Restored Up To 70%: Centre

New Delhi: Amid the West Asia crisis, the Centre on Tuesday said the supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CN has been maintained at 100%, while the supply of commercial LPG has been restored upto 70%.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the LPG supply is being provided on a priority basis to hospitals, educational institutions, and the pharma, steel, and agriculture sectors.

Sharma also informed that the supply for migrant workers through five kg FTL cylinders has also been almost doubled.

Bipin Menon, trade advisor of the Ministry of Textiles, stated the situation in West Asia is being closely monitored through a dedicated stakeholder consultation with Export Promotion Councils, regional cluster associations, DG Shipping, and the petroleum ministry.

"Major concerns such as shipping disruptions, alternative routes, and logistics are being addressed, with exporters advised to take alternate ports like Jeddah. Fuel and gas supplies remain stable at about 80% of average consumption, with contingency options in place," Menon added.