LPG, PNG, CNG Supply Maintained At 100%; Commercial LPG Restored Up To 70%: Centre
LPG is being provided on priority to hospitals, educational institutions, and the pharma, steel, and agriculture sectors. The five kg cylinder supply has been doubled.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the West Asia crisis, the Centre on Tuesday said the supply of domestic LPG, PNG and CN has been maintained at 100%, while the supply of commercial LPG has been restored upto 70%.
Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the LPG supply is being provided on a priority basis to hospitals, educational institutions, and the pharma, steel, and agriculture sectors.
Sharma also informed that the supply for migrant workers through five kg FTL cylinders has also been almost doubled.
Bipin Menon, trade advisor of the Ministry of Textiles, stated the situation in West Asia is being closely monitored through a dedicated stakeholder consultation with Export Promotion Councils, regional cluster associations, DG Shipping, and the petroleum ministry.
"Major concerns such as shipping disruptions, alternative routes, and logistics are being addressed, with exporters advised to take alternate ports like Jeddah. Fuel and gas supplies remain stable at about 80% of average consumption, with contingency options in place," Menon added.
Menon said customs duties on several textile inputs have been reduced, with more items under consideration and review of select anti-dumping duties.
He further informed that states are adopting measures such as LPG monitoring, shift to PNG for MSMEs, and use of alternative fuels.
Menon added that the textiles ministry is also working with the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on export support measures, including remission rates and trade facilitation schemes, to assist exporters during the crisis.
Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Minister continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarers' safety and uninterrupted maritime operations.
"All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving an Indian-flagged vessel has been reported in the last 24 hours. The DG Shipping control room has handled 7,920 calls and 16,800 emails. It received 140 calls and 180 emails in the past 24 hours. The ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of Indian seafarers, including 24 in the last 24 hours," Mangal said.
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