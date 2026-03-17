ETV Bharat / bharat

Gas Cylinder KYC: Is Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory For LPG Refill? Petroleum Ministry Issues Clarification

Hyderabad: Amid the cooking gas crisis in the country, the Petroleum Ministry clarified on Tuesday that LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) was only required for unauthenticated LPG customers and not all customers.

The clarification came two days after the Ministry itself had posted on its official X handle that all domestic LPG consumers were “required to complete” e-KYC. The ministry had then asked consumers to verify using the Oil Marketing Company’s mobile app and the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

In its latest clarification on X, the ministry said, “Some news reports have been circulating on the issue of biometric Aadhaar authentication for LPG consumers. In this regard, it’s clarified that THIS IS NOT A FRESH DIRECTION. The recent post by the ministry is a part of the ongoing efforts of the Government to encourage more LPG consumers to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication.”

The Ministry said that the requirement of eKYC applies to those LPG consumers who have not done eKYC so far. “If you are a non-PMUY customer and have done it before, you don’t need to do it again.”

For PMUY (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) consumers, the ministry said they need to do it only once every financial year, that too for receiving targeted DBT subsidies after seven refills.

The ministry reiterated that eKYC can be done while being at home, without any cost. It also clarified that the supply of refills is not affected in any case.

Justifying the need for eKYC, the ministry said it ensures transparency, establishes clear eligibility, weeds out ghost consumers and discourages diversion of LPG.

The LPG crisis in India was triggered after the vital Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed following US and Israeli strikes on Iran late last month and Tehran's retaliation.

The LPG crisis in India was triggered after the vital Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed following US and Israeli strikes on Iran late last month and Tehran's retaliation. (ETV Bharat Graphics)

As India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, the supply disruption from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led to the government cutting LPG supplies to commercial establishments like hotels and industries to safeguard household cooking gas availability.

While the government claims that there is no shortage of domestic LPG, the situation on the ground is different. People are seen waiting for hours and in long lines for a refill, with many reporting issues on the booking apps.