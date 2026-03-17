Gas Cylinder KYC: Is Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory For LPG Refill? Petroleum Ministry Issues Clarification
The Ministry says LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) is only required for unauthenticated LPG customers, but clarifies that supply of refills is not affected.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid the cooking gas crisis in the country, the Petroleum Ministry clarified on Tuesday that LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) was only required for unauthenticated LPG customers and not all customers.
The clarification came two days after the Ministry itself had posted on its official X handle that all domestic LPG consumers were “required to complete” e-KYC. The ministry had then asked consumers to verify using the Oil Marketing Company’s mobile app and the Aadhaar FaceRD app.
All domestic #LPG consumers are required to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (e-KYC).— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 15, 2026
Now verify from the comfort of your home using your Oil Marketing Company’s mobile app and Aadhaar FaceRD app. For more information,
Visit: https://t.co/OOj0dPcuiE
Contact your LPG… pic.twitter.com/GWvIhsjD0m
In its latest clarification on X, the ministry said, “Some news reports have been circulating on the issue of biometric Aadhaar authentication for LPG consumers. In this regard, it’s clarified that THIS IS NOT A FRESH DIRECTION. The recent post by the ministry is a part of the ongoing efforts of the Government to encourage more LPG consumers to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication.”
Clarification: LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) only required for unauthenticated LPG customers and not all customers pic.twitter.com/oySbhPgJ47— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 17, 2026
The Ministry said that the requirement of eKYC applies to those LPG consumers who have not done eKYC so far. “If you are a non-PMUY customer and have done it before, you don’t need to do it again.”
For PMUY (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) consumers, the ministry said they need to do it only once every financial year, that too for receiving targeted DBT subsidies after seven refills.
The ministry reiterated that eKYC can be done while being at home, without any cost. It also clarified that the supply of refills is not affected in any case.
Justifying the need for eKYC, the ministry said it ensures transparency, establishes clear eligibility, weeds out ghost consumers and discourages diversion of LPG.
The LPG crisis in India was triggered after the vital Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed following US and Israeli strikes on Iran late last month and Tehran's retaliation.
As India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, the supply disruption from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led to the government cutting LPG supplies to commercial establishments like hotels and industries to safeguard household cooking gas availability.
While the government claims that there is no shortage of domestic LPG, the situation on the ground is different. People are seen waiting for hours and in long lines for a refill, with many reporting issues on the booking apps.
Several people have also reported technical issues with the eKYC feature on the LPG provider’s app.
“Can someone reply why it always says Technical Error and I am not able to complete it on the Indane app? I have downloaded the Aadhar FaceID app as well,” a user Sumanth wrote on X.
Can someone reply why it always say Technical Error and I am not able to complete it on Indane app? I have downloaded the Aadhar FaceID app as well— Sumanth ಸುಮಂತ್ (@sumanthchandar) March 17, 2026
Another user said whenever he tried to complete the eKYC, the application responded with a “Request Timed Out” message.
Same issues to me.
Every time " request timed out"<="" p>— suman (@msuman916) March 17, 2026
Yet another user clammed the government asking for KYC at a time when people are struggling for LPG refills.
“So, you have created another issue with KYC! In reality, your priority should be to ensure that consumers receive their cylinders & that agencies do not engage in malpractices. Cylinders are not being delivered, yet consumers are receiving SMSs stating that delivery has been completed,” the X user wrote.
So, you have created another issue with KYC! In reality, your priority should be to ensure that consumers receive their cylinders & that agencies do not engage in malpractices. Cylinders r not being delivered,yet consumers r receiving SMSs stating that delivery has been completed— Flawed (@escapeji35028) March 17, 2026
Amid this, the Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday asked people to avoid advance or panic bookings.
"Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted. IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines,” the Company said in a post on X.
Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted.— Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 17, 2026
IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country.
We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase… pic.twitter.com/PaNjbA6dpg
It asked households to book LPG refills only when necessary to ensure timely distribution.
"A small step can make a big difference: Please book your LPG refill only when required and avoid panic bookings. Our teams and distributors remain committed to ensuring cylinders reach homes across India.”
Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84% to around 90%, the government said last week and claimed it was making all efforts to prevent hoarding and black marketing.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said on Monday that there is no “no critical issue” with LPG and the government was making “all efforts” to ensure that global energy supply constraints do not affect the common man.
For readers, here is a step-by-step guide to complete LPG e-KYC
Step 1: Download your LPG provider’s app: MyBPCL Gas, MyHP Gas, IndianOilOne
Step 2: Log in to the app with your LPG Consumer ID and registered mobile number.
Step 3: Choose the e-KYC or Aadhaar verification option
Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number
Step 5: Complete face scan by following on-screen instructions
Step 6: Wait for SMS confirmation after verification
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