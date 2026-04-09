ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Crunch Shifts Focus to Coal, Cow Dung As Experts Warn Of Pollution And Health Risks

New Delhi: The ripple effects of the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf are now being felt far beyond global shipping routes and oil markets, reaching deep into Indian households and kitchens.

A sharp spike in cooking gas prices and an emerging shortage of LPG cylinders have forced families, small businesses, and eateries to revert to traditional fuels such as firewood, cow dung, and coal, triggering both economic strain and environmental alarm.

Across several parts of the country, the rising cost and limited availability of LPG have disrupted daily life, particularly for middle and lower income households. What began as a modest shift toward alternative fuels has now turned into a widespread trend, with demand for firewood and coal witnessing a dramatic surge.

Traders dealing in these fuels report a steep increase in both sales and prices. Vijay Kumar, a trader of cow dung and coal, described how rapidly the situation has evolved. “Initially, there was a slight increase in sales, reaching around 20 per cent of the total stuff we have. That figure has now climbed to 60-70 per cent. While hotels and dhabas are now calling me to keep coal for them in large quantities, families too are purchasing cow dung and coal. Whatever I trade almost gets over by evening. Cow dung that previously cost Rs 5-10 per piece is now selling for Rs 15 per piece while coal prices have risen from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg,” he told ETV Bharat.

The surge in demand, now estimated at nearly 50 per cent in some areas, has led to a corresponding rise in prices, raising concerns that the situation could worsen in the coming weeks if LPG supply constraints persist.

For many households, the switch is not a matter of choice but compulsion. Praveen Verma, a resident who recently purchased firewood, highlighted the financial strain caused by the crisis. “Previously, my wife used to cook our meals using cylinder that she was used carefully. However, cylinders are currently unavailable. Even if one manages to find one it costs up to Rs 4,000 in the black market. Under these circumstances, middle-class individuals like us can't afford to purchase them. Hence, we are now cooking using firewood,” he said.

Food being cooked on a coal fired stove (ETV Bharat)

The impact extends beyond homes to the informal food sector, where small eateries and roadside dhabas are grappling with rising operational costs. Many have already made the switch back to coal and firewood to sustain their businesses.

A street-side dhaba chef, Prem Chand explained the dilemma, “We are not getting commercial cylinders. The one we are getting is priced above Rs 5,000. So we shifted to coal and are cooking food with it now like old days.”