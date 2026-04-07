LPG Crisis Triggers Reverse Migration To Bihar; Workers Return Home As Costs Soar, Supplies Shrink
Economists estimate that between 4 to 5 lakh migrant workers have already returned with projections suggesting that over 30 lakh could return in coming months
Published : April 7, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Patna: Five years after the mass reverse migration triggered by the COVID-19 lockdown, Bihar is once again witnessing a steady influx of returning migrant workers - this time driven by an acute LPG shortage and spiralling fuel costs linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
At railway stations across the state, including Patna and Buxar, visuals of weary workers returning with luggage echo the distress of a crisis that is rapidly unfolding. Despite official claims that the situation is under control, ground reports suggest otherwise, with migrants citing unaffordable cooking gas prices and supply disruptions as key reasons for their return.
"I had to buy gas at Rs 400 per kilo in Delhi. My income wasn't enough to sustain daily expenses," said Pintu Kumar, a worker from Banka who has now returned home. Like him, several others are abandoning city jobs, unable to cope with rising living costs. "I will now stay in Bhagalpur and drive auto to survive. Forty to fifty people I know have already returned," he told ETV Bharat.
Workers from multiple states - including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Puducherry - shared similar experiences. Shivkant, who worked in Delhi, said inflation, coupled with gas shortages, made survival in cities nearly impossible. "We even tried cooking on firewood, but that too became difficult. Returning home was the only option," he said.
Another worker, Tinku, described the situation as "lockdown-like", stating that LPG was being sold at nearly Rs 450 per kilo in some areas, making basic cooking unaffordable. Roshan, returning from Puducherry, added that while employment remained stable, the inability to access cooking gas forced workers to leave.
In contrast, many migrants say rural life offers basic survival alternatives. "At least in the village, we can cook using firewood or cow dung," said Rakesh, hailing from Buxar, who returned from Maharashtra.
Officials have acknowledged the trend.
Buxar District Magistrate Sahila confirmed that instructions have been issued to collect data on returning workers to assess the scale of the situation and provide necessary support. Labour Superintendent Sanjay Kumar acknowledged that at least 217 workers had already returned to various blocks in the district as of March-end, with numbers rising steadily.
Economists warn that the situation could escalate further if not addressed urgently. Dr Vidyarthi Vikas estimates that between 4 to 5 lakh migrant workers have already returned to Bihar, with projections suggesting that over 30 lakh could return in the coming months if the crisis persists.
"This could be worse than the COVID-19 migration crisis," he cautioned, pointing out that, unlike during the pandemic when 25 lakh workers returned, even food security is now under strain due to rising costs and business closures linked to fuel shortages. "Unemployment is also rising significantly," he added.
Industries dependent on LPG are already facing shutdowns, further aggravating unemployment. The ripple effect is being felt across major industrial hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, and parts of southern India, where a large section of the workforce comprises migrants from Bihar.
State Industry Minister Dilip Jaiswal described the situation as an 'international crisis' but assured that the government is monitoring developments closely and will step in with support measures if required.
''We made arrangements for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and if workers are returning this time too, the government will make arrangements for the workers,'' the minister said.
As the LPG shortage deepens, Bihar appears to be on the brink of another major socio-economic challenge, with reverse migration once again exposing the vulnerabilities of its vast migrant workforce.
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