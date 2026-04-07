ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Crisis Triggers Reverse Migration To Bihar; Workers Return Home As Costs Soar, Supplies Shrink

Patna: Five years after the mass reverse migration triggered by the COVID-19 lockdown, Bihar is once again witnessing a steady influx of returning migrant workers - this time driven by an acute LPG shortage and spiralling fuel costs linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

At railway stations across the state, including Patna and Buxar, visuals of weary workers returning with luggage echo the distress of a crisis that is rapidly unfolding. Despite official claims that the situation is under control, ground reports suggest otherwise, with migrants citing unaffordable cooking gas prices and supply disruptions as key reasons for their return.

"I had to buy gas at Rs 400 per kilo in Delhi. My income wasn't enough to sustain daily expenses," said Pintu Kumar, a worker from Banka who has now returned home. Like him, several others are abandoning city jobs, unable to cope with rising living costs. "I will now stay in Bhagalpur and drive auto to survive. Forty to fifty people I know have already returned," he told ETV Bharat.

Workers from multiple states - including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Puducherry - shared similar experiences. Shivkant, who worked in Delhi, said inflation, coupled with gas shortages, made survival in cities nearly impossible. "We even tried cooking on firewood, but that too became difficult. Returning home was the only option," he said.

Another worker, Tinku, described the situation as "lockdown-like", stating that LPG was being sold at nearly Rs 450 per kilo in some areas, making basic cooking unaffordable. Roshan, returning from Puducherry, added that while employment remained stable, the inability to access cooking gas forced workers to leave.

In contrast, many migrants say rural life offers basic survival alternatives. "At least in the village, we can cook using firewood or cow dung," said Rakesh, hailing from Buxar, who returned from Maharashtra.

Officials have acknowledged the trend.