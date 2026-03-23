ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Crisis In Country 'Modi Made' Disaster, Says Pawan Khera

He said, "If Narendra Modi had stood tall instead of bowing down, he would have condemned the assassination and expressed grief as well. He would have respected the dignified foreign policy of a civilized country. But Narendra Modi's cowardice has plunged the entire country into a crisis. The route (Straight of Hormuz) from where 85 per cent of gas came has been completely shut down."

Khera questioned the foreign policy of the BJP-led government at the Centre and alleged that the Prime Minister is compromised and the people of the country are paying the price. Addressing a press conference, Khera, who is also the Congress' chairman of Media and Publicity Department said, "Narendra Modi should have condemned the war in West Asia, but he didn't. Even on the assassination of (Iran's supreme leader) Ayatollah Khamenei, not a word of condolence came from Modi."

Khera asserted that in such a situation, the entire country wants to know what secrets Modi shares with the United States that has prevented him even from thinking about the country's interests. "Sri Lanka looks the USA in the eye and says we won't let you use our base. But Narendra Modi can't muster the courage to say anything," he said.

Khera further said, "Narendra Modi must answer why he compromised on the interests of the country. The Strait of Hormuz remained open without interruption for Russian-Chinese ships, but it did not remain open for India".

"We are not asking to bend over backwards for Iran. We only asked them to stand by the rules. That is what all responsible, sensible countries do. That is what India has always done. Why did not you do that ?", he questioned. Referring to the reported LPG crisis, Khera said, "This is a 'Modi made' disaster .We would not have faced such situation, where 11 crore children, across 10.35 lakh schools are deprived of midday meals under the PM Poshan scheme because of the crisis," he said.

He said India should have acted responsibly as the chair of BRICS. "But Modi doesn't have it in him to stand straight, he is compromised," the senior Congress leader said. Khera stated that the India could have insulated itself, from the war in West Asia, if the government had acted, the way responsible nations act. "We have repeatedly reminded Narendra Modi of his 'rajdharma', but he did not pay heed," the senior Congress leader added.