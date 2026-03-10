LPG Crisis: Bengaluru-Based Customer Accuses Indane Of Fraud In Distribution
In a post on X, Madhu Menon said that the agency had been delivering cylinders to unknown customers in his name.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: As Centre revised the priority order for the domestically produced natural gas in view of the supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing west Asia conflict, an LPG customer has accused Indane of distribution fraud.
In a post on X, Madhu Menon, a Bengaluru-based Chef and photographer said that he tried to book an Indane gas cylinder refill on the company's website. “Got this message saying my last cylinder was delivered on 25 Feb and I can't order again till late March. Except I haven't ordered a new cylinder since early 2025! Then I discovered clear fraud!,” Menon wrote.
He alleged that cylinders had been booked in his name every couple of months “but not delivered to me”. “Clearly there is some fraud going on where these cylinders are being delivered to someone else. I live alone and use very little gas for cooking, so they must have funnelled it off to others,” he said.
Update: the agency just delivered a gas cylinder to my door and the delivery guy told me sir wanted to say it was " by mistake" and it "won't happen again". also wanted me to give some letter to them and delete my tweet.— Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) March 10, 2026
i said no to both. https://t.co/OPfbxcvvHX
Menon also cited the order history of the LPG cylinders showing that the cylinders were frequently “delivered” to unknown customers in his name. “They were doing it last year as well but seem to have increased the frequency now,” he alleged.
According to Menon, following his X post alleging fraud by Indane, the agency delivered a gas cylinder to him with the delivery agent telling him it was "by mistake" and it "won't happen again". “Also wanted me to give some letter to them and delete my tweet. I said no to both”.