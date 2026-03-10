ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Crisis: Bengaluru-Based Customer Accuses Indane Of Fraud In Distribution

New Delhi: As Centre revised the priority order for the domestically produced natural gas in view of the supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing west Asia conflict, an LPG customer has accused Indane of distribution fraud.

In a post on X, Madhu Menon, a Bengaluru-based Chef and photographer said that he tried to book an Indane gas cylinder refill on the company's website. “Got this message saying my last cylinder was delivered on 25 Feb and I can't order again till late March. Except I haven't ordered a new cylinder since early 2025! Then I discovered clear fraud!,” Menon wrote.

He alleged that cylinders had been booked in his name every couple of months “but not delivered to me”. “Clearly there is some fraud going on where these cylinders are being delivered to someone else. I live alone and use very little gas for cooking, so they must have funnelled it off to others,” he said.