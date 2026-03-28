ETV Bharat / bharat

Free Biryani For LPG Cylinder: Hosur Eatery’s Unique Offer Goes Viral Amid Fuel Crisis

The restaurant in Hosur-Erode 'Ammayi Mess' which offers free biriyani daily for one LPG cylinder ( ETV Bharat )

Anekal: The ongoing global fuel crisis has begun to impact the hospitality sector, with hotels struggling to cope with rising costs and irregular supply of commercial LPG cylinders. In response, a restaurant Ammayi Mess in Erode, Tamil Nadu, has introduced a unique barter-style offer that is now going viral on social media.

A poster displayed outside the eatery reads: "Help us cook with commercial LPG cylinders, we will fill your stomach." The initiative invites customers to provide commercial LPG cylinders in return for free meals.

Under the offer, customers who provide one commercial LPG cylinder will receive one plate of biryani free every day for 30 days, while those offering two cylinders will get two plates daily for a month.