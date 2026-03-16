77 Lakh Domestic LPG Cylinder Bookings Recorded On March 14: Govt
Ministry stated that there are no cases of fuel dry-outs at retail outlets, as supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: About 77 lakh domestic LPG cylinder bookings were recorded on March 14 (Saturday), a decline compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13, an official statement said on Monday. "Online LPG cylinder bookings increased from 84 per cent to about 87 per cent, and there have been no reported dry-outs at LPG distributorships," PIB posted on X.
It further stated that raids are being conducted across states to check hoarding and black marketing, and 22 states and Union Territories (UTs) have established control rooms to monitor the situation.
Updates on LPG Supply!— PIB India (@PIB_India) March 16, 2026
🔰 Decline in #LPG bookings, with about 77 lakh bookings recorded on 14th March 2026 compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on 13th March 2026
🔰 Online LPG cylinder bookings increased from 84% to about 87%
❌ No reported dry-outs at LPG distributorships
📢… pic.twitter.com/BZ9TKysuLM
Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors, the statement suggested.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.
However, the statement has no update on the status of the commercial LPG cylinders.
No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum -- as supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly, according to the ministry.
Citizens are advised not to panic as the government remains committed to maintaining adequate LPG availability for households and essential sectors. LPG cylinders can be booked through multiple digital platforms, including IVRS calls, SMS booking, WhatsApp booking, and mobile applications of OMCs.
The OMCs are promoting digital bookings, discouraging panic bookings and keeping LPG distributorships open on Sundays to facilitate smooth supply.LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation.
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