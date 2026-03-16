ETV Bharat / bharat

77 Lakh Domestic LPG Cylinder Bookings Recorded On March 14: Govt

New Delhi: About 77 lakh domestic LPG cylinder bookings were recorded on March 14 (Saturday), a decline compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13, an official statement said on Monday. "Online LPG cylinder bookings increased from 84 per cent to about 87 per cent, and there have been no reported dry-outs at LPG distributorships," PIB posted on X.

It further stated that raids are being conducted across states to check hoarding and black marketing, and 22 states and Union Territories (UTs) have established control rooms to monitor the situation.

Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors, the statement suggested.