ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG Black Market Booms In Hyderabad, Domestic Cylinder Prices Cross Rs 5,000

Hyderabad: A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has triggered a thriving black market across the Telangana capital, forcing hostels, hotels, and small eateries to purchase cylinders at exorbitant prices to keep their kitchens running.

At a private hostel in Rajendranagar that houses nearly 40 students, administrators recently purchased a commercial gas cylinder for Rs 5,600, after their regular supply ran out. However, the cylinder was quickly exhausted, and suppliers are now demanding as much as Rs 6,500 for the next one. With no immediate alternative, the hostel management has resorted to cooking on firewood stoves.

A similar situation unfolded at a tea stall in Panjagutta, where the owner was forced to buy a commercial cylinder from the black market for Rs 5,000 just to continue serving customers.

According to traders and hotel owners, the black marketing of commercial LPG cylinders has intensified due to restricted supply. The scarcity has driven prices to unprecedented levels, with reports suggesting that even domestic cylinders are being sold illegally for up to Rs 4,500. Much of this diversion is allegedly occurring through the involvement of certain dealers, delivery personnel, and middlemen.

The official price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is Rs 2,106.50, as determined by oil companies based on international energy market trends. These cylinders are typically supplied to restaurants, hostels, and industrial units. Unlike domestic LPG distribution, however, the commercial segment has fewer regulatory checks, creating opportunities for illegal diversion.