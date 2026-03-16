LPG Black Market Booms In Hyderabad, Domestic Cylinder Prices Cross Rs 5,000
A hostel that bought a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder for Rs 5,600 days ago, is being asked to pay Rs 6,500 for the next one.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has triggered a thriving black market across the Telangana capital, forcing hostels, hotels, and small eateries to purchase cylinders at exorbitant prices to keep their kitchens running.
At a private hostel in Rajendranagar that houses nearly 40 students, administrators recently purchased a commercial gas cylinder for Rs 5,600, after their regular supply ran out. However, the cylinder was quickly exhausted, and suppliers are now demanding as much as Rs 6,500 for the next one. With no immediate alternative, the hostel management has resorted to cooking on firewood stoves.
A similar situation unfolded at a tea stall in Panjagutta, where the owner was forced to buy a commercial cylinder from the black market for Rs 5,000 just to continue serving customers.
According to traders and hotel owners, the black marketing of commercial LPG cylinders has intensified due to restricted supply. The scarcity has driven prices to unprecedented levels, with reports suggesting that even domestic cylinders are being sold illegally for up to Rs 4,500. Much of this diversion is allegedly occurring through the involvement of certain dealers, delivery personnel, and middlemen.
The official price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is Rs 2,106.50, as determined by oil companies based on international energy market trends. These cylinders are typically supplied to restaurants, hostels, and industrial units. Unlike domestic LPG distribution, however, the commercial segment has fewer regulatory checks, creating opportunities for illegal diversion.
Industry sources say large commercial consumers, such as hotels and mess contractors, often request dozens of cylinders every month. Dealers sometimes supply these quantities in advance and collect payment later. According to one distributor, agencies across the city are currently owed nearly Rs 150 crore in outstanding payments from large customers.
With operational costs remaining steady while official sales have dropped due to shortages, suspicions are growing that some dealers may be diverting cylinders to the black market. In some cases, delivery staff allegedly sell cylinders without the knowledge of agency owners, while middlemen procure domestic cylinders from households and channel them into commercial kitchens.
The crisis is already affecting small businesses. While large hotels are managing by sourcing cylinders through alternative means, smaller establishments are struggling. Some have raised the prices of breakfast items, while others have temporarily shut down.
In the Panjagutta area alone, around 20 small hotels have reportedly closed since Saturday, highlighting the growing pressure on small food businesses as the gas shortage deepens.