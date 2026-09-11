ETV Bharat / bharat

Low-Pressure System To Bring Rain Across Central, East India: IMD

An active low‑pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast, is likely to keep rainfall activity over several parts of the country in the coming days. The system is expected to move westwards across India bringing rain to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

North India

The national capital is likely to remain generally cloudy on Friday, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at many places during the afternoon. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 32-34°C, while the minimum could remain between 25-27°C.

Haryana and Punjab may receive scattered showers, but no major spell of heavy rainfall is expected. Weather conditions are likely to remain less active in most parts of the region.

Central & East India

Rainfall is expected to remain active over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as the low‑pressure system moves inland. Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive consistent rainfall in the coming days.