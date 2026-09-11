Low-Pressure System To Bring Rain Across Central, East India: IMD
The weather outlook points to strengthening El Niño conditions, which are expected to peak between October and December, say weather experts | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
An active low‑pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast, is likely to keep rainfall activity over several parts of the country in the coming days. The system is expected to move westwards across India bringing rain to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.
North India
The national capital is likely to remain generally cloudy on Friday, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at many places during the afternoon. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 32-34°C, while the minimum could remain between 25-27°C.
Haryana and Punjab may receive scattered showers, but no major spell of heavy rainfall is expected. Weather conditions are likely to remain less active in most parts of the region.
Central & East India
Rainfall is expected to remain active over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as the low‑pressure system moves inland. Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive consistent rainfall in the coming days.
West India
Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Konkan‑Goa are likely to see rainfall activity as the system moves across India. The current spell could be among the most significant rain spells for Rajasthan and Gujarat before the monsoon begins withdrawing.
South India
Kerala and parts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall in the coming days while other parts of South India may also witness scattered showers and thunderstorms.
According to Skymet, monsoon is expected to begin withdrawing around September 20, marking the transition towards the post‑monsoon period. The current weather system is therefore important for parts of western India before withdrawal begins.
Meanwhile, the weather outlook also points to strengthening El Niño conditions, which are expected to peak between October and December, say weather experts. While El Niño generally influences monsoon rainfall, the Northeast monsoon over India can behave differently, and may receive some favourable influence from these conditions.
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