ETV Bharat / bharat

Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm By October 27: IMD

If it turns into a cyclone, it will be named 'Montha', as suggested by Thailand. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has alreay formed into a depression that is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensifing into a deep depression by Sunday and into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27, which is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin issued on Saturday.

"The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 3 hours and lay centred at 8.30 hrs IST of today (Saturday), over the same region (latitude 10.8°N & longitude 88.8°E), about 440 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 970 km east-southeast of Chennai, 990 km southeast of Kakinada and 1,040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur," reads the bulletin.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours, it added. If it turns into a cyclone, it will be named 'Montha', as suggested by Thailand.

According to meteorologists, the depression will bring heavy rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas during the next 24 hours, they added.

The sky will remain overcast in Chennai and its neighbourhood districts, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

The fishermen have been warned of squally weather with wind speeds reaching 55 kmph along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, South Andhra Pradesh coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. They are advised not to venture into the sea between October 25 and 27.

On the other hand, the depression over the east-central Arabian Sea remained stationary, and it is likely to move nearly northwestwards during the next 24 hours, the IMD added.