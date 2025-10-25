Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm By October 27: IMD
The depression will bring heavy rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Hyderabad: The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has alreay formed into a depression that is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensifing into a deep depression by Sunday and into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27, which is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin issued on Saturday.
"The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 3 hours and lay centred at 8.30 hrs IST of today (Saturday), over the same region (latitude 10.8°N & longitude 88.8°E), about 440 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 970 km east-southeast of Chennai, 990 km southeast of Kakinada and 1,040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur," reads the bulletin.
Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours, it added. If it turns into a cyclone, it will be named 'Montha', as suggested by Thailand.
According to meteorologists, the depression will bring heavy rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas during the next 24 hours, they added.
The sky will remain overcast in Chennai and its neighbourhood districts, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.
The fishermen have been warned of squally weather with wind speeds reaching 55 kmph along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, South Andhra Pradesh coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. They are advised not to venture into the sea between October 25 and 27.
On the other hand, the depression over the east-central Arabian Sea remained stationary, and it is likely to move nearly northwestwards during the next 24 hours, the IMD added.
Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has commenced major outreach to those seafarers and fisherfolk at sea and appealed to the fishermen to return to the nearest harbour. ICG ships, aircraft and radar stations across are continuously alerting fishermen at sea to take caution and requesting them to return to the nearest harbour for safety at the earliest, the Coast Guard said.
Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain
Widespread rains are expected in various parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next five days, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre said. Heavy rains are expected in Bapatla, Prakasam, Sripottisriramulu, Nellore, and Tirupati districts on Saturday, heavy to very heavy rains in Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts on Sunday, heavy to very heavy rains in Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Palnadu, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts.
Odisha On High Alert
The disaster management teams in Odisha are on high alert due to the brewing cyclonic storm. While the cyclone is not expected to make a direct landfall in Odisha, it is still likely to cause widespread downpours and gusty winds.
Revenue & Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, assured that the state is prepared for the cyclonic storm expected to hit on October 22 or 29. He affirmed that the health, water, resource, and energy departments are ready to tackle the situation. "Odisha is highly vulnerable to natural disasters such as heavy rainfall, flooding, river swelling, and cyclones. We are preparing for an impending cyclonic storm predicted to hit its coast on October 22 or 29. Departments, including health, water resources, energy, and agriculture, are fully prepared. Local administrations across Odisha, especially in vulnerable areas, have made arrangements for relief centres, evacuation, and the provision of essential supplies. We urge people not to panic as we are fully prepared," he said.
