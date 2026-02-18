ETV Bharat / bharat

Low Income, High Machine Costs: Small Farmers Flag Constraints Amid India's Farm Mechanisation Drive

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Even as government is pushing for farm mechanisation, with overall mechanisation levels reaching around 47 percent in the country, small and marginal farmers, who constitute nearly 70-80 percent of the farming population, have flagged the high cost of machines as their "biggest barrier". They have categorically stated that expensive machines are out of their reach due to low income and high risks associated with loans.

Take the case of Guramneet Mangat, a farmer from Ludhiana, whose monthly farm income roughly stands between Rs 3500 and Rs 25,000. For him, the idea of buying a tractor or harvester worth lakhs of rupees feels unrealistic. In fact, most farmers operate either on small land or in rented farms, which limits their financial capability. Affording expensive machines such as seed drills, planters, and harvesters and buying machines on loans involves high risk, they said, adding that falling into debt is never a wise option.

Expressing concerns over high cost agriculture machines, Guramneet Mangat told ETV Bharat, "A farmer earns around Rs 3,500 to 25,000 per month on average from farming activities. How is it possible for him to buy costly tractors, seeders, sprayers, and harvesting machines which cost over lakhs of rupees, and also bear the cost of seeds and fertilisers from the same income? The answer is no. Because of poor financial conditions, it is extremely difficult for us to afford such machines."

He pointed out that only those farmers owning more than 5-6 acres of land are able to afford tractors and other machines. "It is a fact that only a limited number of farmers who own large landholdings of more than 5-6 acres have tractors and other farming-related machines, as they can afford and manage them. However, small and marginal farmers are deprived of such facilities," he said.

"The most shocking part is that even if you buy a machine at a subsidised rate, it often costs more than the actual market price, which is yet another scam against innocent farmers," Mangat alleged.

"If such a situation continues in the long run, farmers will be forced to migrate to urban areas and work as labourers at cheap wages, which will be a grim situation for both the farming community and the agricultural sector," he added.

Echoing similar views, Amarjeet Singh Mohri, a farmer from Ambala, said machines are of great help but accessibility remains a major issue. "There is no doubt that machines are helpful in the farming sector, but the government should focus on strengthening the societies, which will help farmers avail machines through them easily," he said.

"It has been observed quite a few times that machine operators often refuse to work on small fields, forcing farmers to manage the work on their own even during peak seasons. The government should formulate a proper policy to strengthen the system at the grassroots level for the betterment of small and marginal farmers," he stated.

Mohri suggested that to support small and marginal farmers, the government should strengthen village-level systems to provide farm equipment at affordable rental rates, offer subsidies for machinery purchases, and promote sustainable practices such as integrating livestock to maintain soil organic carbon.

As per official data, the level of agricultural mechanisation varies significantly across different crops and farming operations in the country. On an operation-wise basis, the average mechanisation levels are around 70 percent for seedbed preparation, 40 percent for sowing, planting, and transplanting, 32 percent for weeding and intercultural operations, and 34 percent for harvesting and threshing. Overall, the average mechanisation level stands at around 47 percent.