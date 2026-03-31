ETV Bharat / bharat

Low-Flying IndiGo Aircraft Sparks Panic In Maharashtra's Yeola; Shirdi Flight Diverted To Surat Amid Poor Visibility

Shirdi: Panic gripped people of Nashik district in Maharashtra on Monday night after a Delhi-Shirdi IndiGo flight could not land at the airport and kept circling at low altitude due to poor visibility caused by heavy rain and strong winds in Shirdi and nearby areas earlier in the evening.

Residents of Yeola taluka said that the aircraft hovered at a low altitude for quite sometime, creating a loud roar and raising fears of a possible emergency amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Delhi–Shirdi IndiGo flight hovered at low altitude due to bad weather (Special Arrangement/ETV Bharat)

Officials said IndiGo flight 6E6403, travelling from Delhi to Shirdi International Airport, reached Shirdi at its scheduled time of 8 PM, but could not land due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility. The pilot attempted to land but was unsuccessful. The aircraft was then asked to remain in a holding pattern over the border areas of Vaijapur and Yeola talukas in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts, in the hope that the weather would improve.

Meanwhile, as the flight continued to circle at a relatively low altitude, the loud engine noise alarmed local residents, triggering fear that something serious might be happening.