ETV Bharat / bharat

Love On Instagram, Marriage In Court, And Then Husband Kills Wife By Setting Her On Fire

Patna: They fell in love on Instagram, tied the nuptial knot in court, and then the husband set the wife on fire in just nine months of their marriage. She died battling severe burn injuries at a government hospital on Sunday.

The alleged crime occurred near a canal under the Ratanpur police station area in Supaul district of Bihar, around 260km northeast of the state capital, late on Saturday night. The accused, Sanjeev Sah, 23, of Kodhli village surrendered at Bhaptiyahi police station after the incident.

Sanjeev previously worked with a private company in Hyderabad. He got acquainted with Damini Kumari, 21, a resident of Marwan village in Muzaffarpur district on Instagram last year and fell in love.

He courted her for a few months, and then both decided to get married. They tied the knot at a court in Supaul. Things went on smoothly for a few months, and then the marital relationship became strained.

Villagers at the place in Supaul district where Damini was allegedly set ablaze by her husband, Sanjeev Kumar. (ETV Bharat)

“Though both of them had married, Sanjeev never took Damini to his native house, where his parents and brothers lived. This became a bone of contention, and the young woman started insisting on visiting her ‘sasural’ (in-laws’ place). Sanjeev kept refusing, which often led to fights,” Birpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar told ETV Bharat.

The SDPO added that Sanjeev would take Damini here and there to stay, but would never take her to his village home. This created suspicions in her mind, and she started pressurising him about it. The bitterness increased, and they decided to get divorced earlier this month.

“He (Sanjeev) called me to Supaul to sign divorce-related papers. I reached his village on Saturday afternoon. He took me on a motorcycle and kept driving here and there for hours. At night, he drove towards an agricultural farm, took petrol from the motorcycle, splashed it on me and set me on fire,” Damini said in her dying declaration at Supaul Sadar (district) hospital.