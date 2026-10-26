Love On Instagram, Marriage In Court, And Then Husband Kills Wife By Setting Her On Fire
The accused, Sanjeev Sah, surrendered at Bhaptiyahi police station after the incident.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Patna: They fell in love on Instagram, tied the nuptial knot in court, and then the husband set the wife on fire in just nine months of their marriage. She died battling severe burn injuries at a government hospital on Sunday.
The alleged crime occurred near a canal under the Ratanpur police station area in Supaul district of Bihar, around 260km northeast of the state capital, late on Saturday night. The accused, Sanjeev Sah, 23, of Kodhli village surrendered at Bhaptiyahi police station after the incident.
Sanjeev previously worked with a private company in Hyderabad. He got acquainted with Damini Kumari, 21, a resident of Marwan village in Muzaffarpur district on Instagram last year and fell in love.
He courted her for a few months, and then both decided to get married. They tied the knot at a court in Supaul. Things went on smoothly for a few months, and then the marital relationship became strained.
“Though both of them had married, Sanjeev never took Damini to his native house, where his parents and brothers lived. This became a bone of contention, and the young woman started insisting on visiting her ‘sasural’ (in-laws’ place). Sanjeev kept refusing, which often led to fights,” Birpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar told ETV Bharat.
The SDPO added that Sanjeev would take Damini here and there to stay, but would never take her to his village home. This created suspicions in her mind, and she started pressurising him about it. The bitterness increased, and they decided to get divorced earlier this month.
“He (Sanjeev) called me to Supaul to sign divorce-related papers. I reached his village on Saturday afternoon. He took me on a motorcycle and kept driving here and there for hours. At night, he drove towards an agricultural farm, took petrol from the motorcycle, splashed it on me and set me on fire,” Damini said in her dying declaration at Supaul Sadar (district) hospital.
Set ablaze, Damini raised an alarm and ran towards the nearby Lalmanpatti village under the Ratanpur police station area. Some villagers also heard her screams and rushed towards her. She had suffered serious burns by the time they reached her. They covered her with a sari and informed the police.
“Our team reached the village and took her in an ambulance to Supaul Sadar hospital. She succumbed to the burn injuries on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Sanjeev surrendered at the Bhaptiyahi police station and was handed over to the Ratanpur police station. His father Kinnu Sah has also been arrested. They are being produced in court,” SDPO Pawan said.
Meanwhile, Damini's family, including father Rajkumar Mandal and brother Kunal Kumar, got information about the incident and reached Supaul. An FIR has been registered at Ratanpur police station based on a written complaint submitted by them. They have also accused Sanjeev’s father, elder brother and bhabhi (sister-in-law) in their complaint.
The Birpur SDPO said further investigations are going on and the forensic laboratory team has also been roped in. Damini’s postmortem has been conducted.
The police are also investigating the case from the angle of atrocity on the deceased woman by Sanjeev’s family. Her father has alleged that she once went to her husband’s village a few months ago, but was tortured and forced to go back. They are also suspecting an illicit relationship of Sanjeev with another woman, due to which he did not want Damini to come to his home.
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