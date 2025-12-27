Love Gone Wrong: After Serving One Year In Pakistan Jail, Uttar Pradesh Man Likely To Return Home Soon
A social media romance led an Aligarh youth to cross borders illegally, costing him a year in jail and leaving his family waiting for closure.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST
Aligarh: After spending nearly a year behind the bars in Pakistan for illegally crossing the border, being head over heels in love, Badal Babu of Aligarh is finally free from prison, and may soon be back home. Though he has been released after completing his sentence, Badal in his 20s, is currently lodged in a Pakistani detention centre, awaiting the completion of deportation formalities before being sent back to India.
Badal’s jail term which had been a big concern for his family has now turned into relief and lingering anxiety.
A resident of Khitkari village under Barla police station in Aligarh, Badal befriended a Pakistani woman, Sana Rani, on social media platform Facebook in September 2024. Their casual chats gradually transformed into a love affair with high level of emotional attachment. Driven most probably by impulse, Badal decided to cross borders, literally to meet the woman he loved.
But his dream ended abruptly. And he landed in Pakistan jail for illegal trespassing the border without a passport or visa. He was arrested by the Pakistani Army on December 27, 2024. Instead of meeting his beloved, he found himself behind the bars.
Pakistani intelligence agencies suspected Badal of being an Indian spy and that led to his prolonged interrogation. His family reveals, that was the most frightening period of their lives. However, investigators failed to find any evidence to support the espionage allegations.
The case reached a Pakistani court where, based on available evidence and statements, including those from Sana Rani, the court concluded that Badal’s offence was limited to illegal border crossing. He was sentenced to one year in prison which he served and was released.
Badal’s release was conveyed to his family by Pakistani lawyer Fiaz Rame, who informed his father, Kripal Singh, that his son had been freed from jail but moved to a detention centre for required formalities.
“He has completed his punishment. Now he is only waiting for administrative paperwork between the two countries. After that, he will be sent to India,” Kripal Singh said.
At home in Khitkari village, his family has become emotional. Though they are happy that he has been released, they are waiting for the moment they can see him physically.
Kripal Singh has appealed to the Indian government and the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite his son’s deportation. “My son had made a mistake and has already suffered a lot. Now we only want him back. Please give him a chance to return to his family and start life again” he appealed.
