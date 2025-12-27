ETV Bharat / bharat

Love Gone Wrong: After Serving One Year In Pakistan Jail, Uttar Pradesh Man Likely To Return Home Soon

Uttar Pradesh native Badal Babu ( ETV Bharat )

Aligarh: After spending nearly a year behind the bars in Pakistan for illegally crossing the border, being head over heels in love, Badal Babu of Aligarh is finally free from prison, and may soon be back home. Though he has been released after completing his sentence, Badal in his 20s, is currently lodged in a Pakistani detention centre, awaiting the completion of deportation formalities before being sent back to India. Badal’s jail term which had been a big concern for his family has now turned into relief and lingering anxiety. Badal Babu; His parents (ETV Bharat) A resident of Khitkari village under Barla police station in Aligarh, Badal befriended a Pakistani woman, Sana Rani, on social media platform Facebook in September 2024. Their casual chats gradually transformed into a love affair with high level of emotional attachment. Driven most probably by impulse, Badal decided to cross borders, literally to meet the woman he loved. But his dream ended abruptly. And he landed in Pakistan jail for illegal trespassing the border without a passport or visa. He was arrested by the Pakistani Army on December 27, 2024. Instead of meeting his beloved, he found himself behind the bars.