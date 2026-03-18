ETV Bharat / bharat

Lost Umrah Baggage Costs IndiGo Rs 1.19 Lakh: J&K Consumer Commission Finds Airline Guilty Of Deficiency In Service

Srinagar: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Baramulla-Bandipora has held IndiGo Airlines liable for loss of baggage belonging to two pilgrims returning from Umrah. The forum has directed the Gurgaon-based airline to pay a total compensation of Rs 1.19 lakh.

The complaint was filed by Mohammad Maqbool Hakeem, son of Habibullah Hakeem, and his wife Farhat Ara, daughter of Ghulam Rasool Dar, residents of Krankshivan Colony Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The complainant approached the commission on April 15, 2025 while alleging deficiency in service by IndiGo Airlines.

As per the complaint, the couple had undertaken a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and booked return tickets from Dammam to Srinagar via Delhi under a single PNR that included a group of pilgrims. The petitioners stated that at Dammam airport, airline staff handled the group's luggage collectively without proper verification.

"The baggage was mistagged and mishandled," the complainants submitted, adding that instead of issuing individual baggage tags, "all tags were stacked together and handed over as a pile to one group leader."

Upon arrival at Delhi airport, the couple discovered that one of their five checked-in bags was missing. They immediately filed a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) and lodged a complaint with the airline under Ticket No. 20439273.

Despite assurances from the airline that the issue would be resolved within 14 days, the baggage was never traced. However, the airline rejected the claim on March 15, 2025, while asserting that its liability did not cover delay in delivery of baggage.

Challenging this stand, the complainants argued that the issue was not of delay but "sheer negligence" on the part of the airline. They claimed that the lost baggage contained valuables, including sacred items purchased during Umrah, worth Rs 89,000.

IndiGo Airlines, represented through its Managing Director and local office at Srinagar International Airport, did not appear before the commission during proceedings.