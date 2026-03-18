Lost Umrah Baggage Costs IndiGo Rs 1.19 Lakh: J&K Consumer Commission Finds Airline Guilty Of Deficiency In Service
The complainant couple, part of a group of pilgrims said that the airline staff at Dammam airport handled the luggage without proper verification.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Srinagar: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Baramulla-Bandipora has held IndiGo Airlines liable for loss of baggage belonging to two pilgrims returning from Umrah. The forum has directed the Gurgaon-based airline to pay a total compensation of Rs 1.19 lakh.
The complaint was filed by Mohammad Maqbool Hakeem, son of Habibullah Hakeem, and his wife Farhat Ara, daughter of Ghulam Rasool Dar, residents of Krankshivan Colony Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The complainant approached the commission on April 15, 2025 while alleging deficiency in service by IndiGo Airlines.
As per the complaint, the couple had undertaken a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and booked return tickets from Dammam to Srinagar via Delhi under a single PNR that included a group of pilgrims. The petitioners stated that at Dammam airport, airline staff handled the group's luggage collectively without proper verification.
"The baggage was mistagged and mishandled," the complainants submitted, adding that instead of issuing individual baggage tags, "all tags were stacked together and handed over as a pile to one group leader."
Upon arrival at Delhi airport, the couple discovered that one of their five checked-in bags was missing. They immediately filed a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) and lodged a complaint with the airline under Ticket No. 20439273.
Despite assurances from the airline that the issue would be resolved within 14 days, the baggage was never traced. However, the airline rejected the claim on March 15, 2025, while asserting that its liability did not cover delay in delivery of baggage.
Challenging this stand, the complainants argued that the issue was not of delay but "sheer negligence" on the part of the airline. They claimed that the lost baggage contained valuables, including sacred items purchased during Umrah, worth Rs 89,000.
IndiGo Airlines, represented through its Managing Director and local office at Srinagar International Airport, did not appear before the commission during proceedings.
After examining the case, the commission, comprising President Nyla Yaseen and Member Peerzada Qousar Hussain, raised questions, including whether the baggage was lost while in the custody of the airline and whether such loss amounted to deficiency in service.
In its findings, the commission observed: "It is not disputed that the complainant travelled on the flight of the OPs and checked in five luggage; however, only four luggage were delivered."
The bench further observed that despite submission of the PIR, "the baggage was not traced," and the airline merely informed the complainants that the baggage was delayed.
Referring to the Carriage by Air Act, 1972, the commission acknowledged limits on airline liability but emphasized that reasonable compensation must be awarded considering the circumstances.
“Considering the nature of articles ordinarily carried in personal luggage, the inconvenience caused to the complainants besides failure of the OPs to trace out the baggage or compensate adequately, we find it just and proper to award reasonable compensation,” the commission held.
Allowing the complaint, the commission directed IndiGo Airlines to pay Rs 89,000 towards the value of the lost baggage. It also awarded Rs 20,000 for mental agony, harassment, and inconvenience, along with Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.
“The OPs are directed to pay an amount of Rs 89,000 towards compensation of the loss of the baggage,” the order stated. It further added, “The OPs are further directed to pay an amount of Rs. 20,000 for putting the complainants into mental agony, harassment and inconvenience...pay an amount of Rs 10,000 to the complainant as litigation charges.”
The airline has been directed to comply with the order within 30 days, failing which the entire awarded amount will carry interest at the rate of 10 percent from the date of the order.
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