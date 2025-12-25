Kolkata’s Iconic New Market Clock Tower To Restart And Chime Again On New Year's Day
A group of concerned citizens took the initiative to restore the iconic landmark, which is set to work again on New Year's Day.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
Kolkata: The giant clock at Kolkata’s New Market is set to tick again on New Year’s Day, reviving the capital city’s century-old tradition. This will also mark the return of the iconic chime of the clock tower, once a daily feature, at the bustling Dharmatala area.
The New Market clock tower, believed to have been modelled after London’s Big Ben, had stopped working about a decade ago due to a lack of maintenance, leaving the structure in a dilapidated condition.
Located at the southern end of the 150-year-old New Market, also known as SS Hogg Market, the clock tower had been neglected for years by the civic administration. The clock tower structure was originally brought from Huddersfield, England, and installed after World War II.
Although the Kolkata Municipal Corporation initially attempted repairs, the cost of work, especially for importing parts, stalled the restoration work. Frustrated by the lack of progress, a group of concerned citizens took the initiative to restore this iconic landmark. After securing approval from the municipal authorities, they began renovation about a year ago.
“The renovation work on the clock tower is nearing completion. The lighting work is finished. The bell has been installed. We hope that the remaining work on the clock mechanism will be completed at the beginning of the new year,” said Mudassar Patherya, head of the citizens' group.
While the market itself remains in a dilapidated condition with stalled renovation plans, the restoration of the clock tower is a hopeful sign of preserving the city’s heritage. The revival project will also help bring back the old charm to Kolkata’s historic landscape.
