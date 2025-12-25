ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata’s Iconic New Market Clock Tower To Restart And Chime Again On New Year's Day

Kolkata: The giant clock at Kolkata’s New Market is set to tick again on New Year’s Day, reviving the capital city’s century-old tradition. This will also mark the return of the iconic chime of the clock tower, once a daily feature, at the bustling Dharmatala area.

The New Market clock tower, believed to have been modelled after London’s Big Ben, had stopped working about a decade ago due to a lack of maintenance, leaving the structure in a dilapidated condition.

Located at the southern end of the 150-year-old New Market, also known as SS Hogg Market, the clock tower had been neglected for years by the civic administration. The clock tower structure was originally brought from Huddersfield, England, and installed after World War II.