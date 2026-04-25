‘Lord Buddha Coming To Ladakh’: Leh To Host Top Dignitaries For Rare Display Of Holy Relics
Historic Buddha relic exhibition in Ladakh from May 1-15 to promote peace, drawing global dignitaries, cultural troupes, and thousands of visitors amid enhanced security.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Top dignitaries, including union ministers, chief ministers of various states and foreign envoys, are expected to arrive in Ladakh as the holy relic of Lord Buddha travels to the Union Territory by the end of this month.
Preserved in the National Museum in New Delhi, the relics to be displayed for the first time in India at Leh from May 1 to 15 aim to send a message of peace to the world amid the West Asia conflict, said organisers.
Founder and Spiritual Director of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) Leh, Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, described the event as historic. “It is a big auspicious occasion for Buddhists and Ladakh. It is like Buddha is coming to Ladakh. A grand ceremonial gathering will welcome and greet the sacred relic from the airport,” Sanghasena told ETV Bharat.
The relic has travelled to foreign destinations, including Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam and Russia. But this is the first time its public ‘darshan’ will happen within the country since it was discovered, he added.
Amid tight security, the bone relics will be transported by plane from New Delhi and will travel to Jive Tsal, Choglamsar, on April 29 for the exposition. The display will begin on May 1, marking Buddha Purnima, which is celebrated as the birth of Lord Buddha.
Jive-Tsal has been a spiritual teaching ground for His Holiness the Dalai Lama. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also travelled to the place. But it will make its mark in public memory for another reason as the spot where Lord Buddha’s Piprahwa relics will be exhibited for the first time since they were excavated from ancient Kapilvastu 130 years ago.
Discovered in Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh, the team found a casket containing fragments of charred bone, which were dated to the 4th or 5th century BCE.
Based upon the findings of excavations, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has identified Piprahwa as Kapilavastu, widely identified as the place where Lord Buddha spent his early life prior to renunciation.
In Ladakh, the administration has begun preparations for the mega-event which is expected to draw thousands to the region. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered designated blocks accommodating around 100 people each be created to facilitate better crowd management, especially in the face of large gatherings during the veneration of relics, to avoid a stampede.
In Leh city, the LG ordered a comprehensive beautification drive to enhance the city's aesthetic appeal and create a vibrant environment. Decorative flowers are being planted, artistic enhancement is occurring through creative artwork and wall graffiti, and flower pots are being placed along roadsides.
Foreign envoys and cultural troupes from countries with significant Buddhist populations, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Thailand, among others, are expected to travel to Ladakh, said Sanghasena. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who announced the rare exposition last week in New Delhi, reached Leh a day ago.
“Official invitations have been sent to union ministers, chief ministers and diplomats for their participation. We are expecting a major gathering of some top dignitaries at the mega event,” an official said. The invites have been sent to chief ministers from North East states and Bihar, which have significant Buddhist populations.
Venerable Sanghasena has planned two international conferences on Buddhism and interfaith harmony amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
“We are organising daily yoga, meditation and medical camps during the two weeks. Over one lakh people are expected to visit Leh to witness this historic and auspicious event,” he told ETV Bharat.
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