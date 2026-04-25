ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Lord Buddha Coming To Ladakh’: Leh To Host Top Dignitaries For Rare Display Of Holy Relics

Hemis Monastery held special prayers ahead of the Holy Relics Exposition with around 50 monks participating in the ceremony ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Top dignitaries, including union ministers, chief ministers of various states and foreign envoys, are expected to arrive in Ladakh as the holy relic of Lord Buddha travels to the Union Territory by the end of this month.

Preserved in the National Museum in New Delhi, the relics to be displayed for the first time in India at Leh from May 1 to 15 aim to send a message of peace to the world amid the West Asia conflict, said organisers.

Founder and Spiritual Director of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) Leh, Venerable Bhikkhu Sanghasena, described the event as historic. “It is a big auspicious occasion for Buddhists and Ladakh. It is like Buddha is coming to Ladakh. A grand ceremonial gathering will welcome and greet the sacred relic from the airport,” Sanghasena told ETV Bharat.

The relic has travelled to foreign destinations, including Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam and Russia. But this is the first time its public ‘darshan’ will happen within the country since it was discovered, he added.

Amid tight security, the bone relics will be transported by plane from New Delhi and will travel to Jive Tsal, Choglamsar, on April 29 for the exposition. The display will begin on May 1, marking Buddha Purnima, which is celebrated as the birth of Lord Buddha.

Representational Image | Hemis Monastery held special prayers ahead of the Holy Relics Exposition with around 50 monks participating in the ceremony (File/ETV Bharat)

Jive-Tsal has been a spiritual teaching ground for His Holiness the Dalai Lama. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also travelled to the place. But it will make its mark in public memory for another reason as the spot where Lord Buddha’s Piprahwa relics will be exhibited for the first time since they were excavated from ancient Kapilvastu 130 years ago.