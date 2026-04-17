ETV Bharat / bharat

LoP Rahul Gandhi To Hit Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign On April 18, 20

New Delhi: Putting speculation that he was missing the key contest to rest, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will hit the Tamil Nadu campaign trail on April 18 and 20 to seek votes for the Congress candidates.

According to party insiders, the Lop will address three rallies on April 18 and 4 rallies on April 20. Campaigning in the state will end on the evening of April 21, as per rules, ahead of the April 23 polls, when all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will have voting.

The Congress is contesting 28 seats as part of an alliance headed by the regional major Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The grand old party had won 18 of the 25 seats it had contested in 2021 and is hopeful of improving its tally this time.

It was expected that Rahul, who had campaigned aggressively in Kerala and had also visited Assam and Puducherry to campaign for party candidates ahead of April 9 polls, would make a similar pitch in Tamil Nadu as well, where the ruling alliance is hopeful of returning to power.

The Congress, which had earlier toned up its organisation in the state, was bullish on its poll prospects and had asked for 39 seats. During the alliance talks, the Congress had bargained hard with the DMK for the 28 seats that finally came to the party.

“Our campaign is already on. The public response is encouraging. The visit of our leader will further energise our campaign,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Tamil Nadu told ETV Bharat. He denied there had been any delay in the LoP’s visit to the poll-bound state.

“There is no delay. This is what we had proposed. We hope to have a 100 per cent strike rate this time. In 2021, we had a 76 per cent strike rate. We have formed special committees in all 234 assembly constituencies to help all the alliance candidates win,” said Chodankar. Congress leaders said the party campaign is focused on alliance unity and the various social welfare promises announced on April 9 as part of the manifesto for the 2026 elections.

“This vision document reflects extensive research and meaningful inputs gathered directly from the people. It is not just a document but shows a clear roadmap for governance, outlining the direction and priorities of the alliance government that are rooted in the aspirations and needs of the people. There is a guarantee for every youth, mother and farmer. Besides a healthcare revolution for every home,” said Chodankar.