LoP Rahul Gandhi To Hit Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign On April 18, 20
The Congress campaign is focusing on the social welfare promises and the work done by the DMK-led alliance.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Putting speculation that he was missing the key contest to rest, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will hit the Tamil Nadu campaign trail on April 18 and 20 to seek votes for the Congress candidates.
According to party insiders, the Lop will address three rallies on April 18 and 4 rallies on April 20. Campaigning in the state will end on the evening of April 21, as per rules, ahead of the April 23 polls, when all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will have voting.
The Congress is contesting 28 seats as part of an alliance headed by the regional major Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The grand old party had won 18 of the 25 seats it had contested in 2021 and is hopeful of improving its tally this time.
It was expected that Rahul, who had campaigned aggressively in Kerala and had also visited Assam and Puducherry to campaign for party candidates ahead of April 9 polls, would make a similar pitch in Tamil Nadu as well, where the ruling alliance is hopeful of returning to power.
The Congress, which had earlier toned up its organisation in the state, was bullish on its poll prospects and had asked for 39 seats. During the alliance talks, the Congress had bargained hard with the DMK for the 28 seats that finally came to the party.
“Our campaign is already on. The public response is encouraging. The visit of our leader will further energise our campaign,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Tamil Nadu told ETV Bharat. He denied there had been any delay in the LoP’s visit to the poll-bound state.
“There is no delay. This is what we had proposed. We hope to have a 100 per cent strike rate this time. In 2021, we had a 76 per cent strike rate. We have formed special committees in all 234 assembly constituencies to help all the alliance candidates win,” said Chodankar. Congress leaders said the party campaign is focused on alliance unity and the various social welfare promises announced on April 9 as part of the manifesto for the 2026 elections.
“This vision document reflects extensive research and meaningful inputs gathered directly from the people. It is not just a document but shows a clear roadmap for governance, outlining the direction and priorities of the alliance government that are rooted in the aspirations and needs of the people. There is a guarantee for every youth, mother and farmer. Besides a healthcare revolution for every home,” said Chodankar.
The Congress had worked out a detailed campaign plan and had assigned senior leaders and ministers from Telangana and Karnataka, besides other states as in charge of each of the 28 seats to ensure a 100 per cent strike rate.
Congress insiders said Rahul Gandhi will address three public meetings at Perncherry, Andarkuppam Ponneri Road, Near Velammal School, Ponneri, Padianallur, Arakkonam Road, Sholingur Circle, district Ranipet and Surya Farms, Perambalur bypass, near Musiri roundabout, Thuraiyur on April 18. “Our campaign is going smoothly. Our leader is coming here on Saturday,” AICC observer for Sholinger seat Madhu Goud Yaskhi said.
“The alliance combination is very good. The work done by the alliance government over the past five years has been appreciated by the people. Besides, the AIADMK joining hands with the BJP has put off the people. All these factors are going in favour of the INDIA alliance, which is set to return to power,” A Chella Kumar, Congress candidate from Krishnagiri seat, said.
He said that the recent delimitation controversy had created unease among the people and would further go against the opposition grouping. Congress insiders said the LoP is expected to lash out at the BJP, which is trying to make its presence felt in the southern state over the issue of delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies, which has been protested strongly by the entire INDIA bloc.
“The Centre is giving step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu. People will flush out the BJP when they get the opportunity,” said Chodankar. “Delimitation is going to be a major issue in the state. Obviously, our leader would like to reflect on it,” said Chella Kumar.
Congress insiders said Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Stalin were unlikely to campaign together as the DMK leader’s tight campaign schedule had been worked out earlier, and the LoP was seeking support for party nominees.
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