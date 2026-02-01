ETV Bharat / bharat

LOP Rahul Gandhi Is Likely To Lead A Debate To Which PM Modi Will Reply

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House premises during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Sunday, February 1. ( IANS )

By Amit Agnihotri 4 Min Read

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to launch an aggressive counter to the Modi government’s policies during a debate on the president’s address on Feb 2. On Jan 28, the first day of the ongoing budget session of parliament, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to mark the beginning of the first session of 2026. In her speech, the president had listed the achievements of the Modi government, which were questioned by the Congress-led opposition. In particular, the Congress's demand for a return of the former rural jobs scheme MGNREGA during the president’s speech faced flak from the ruling NDA, which accused the opposition party of deliberately disrupting the president’s address. However, the Congress leaders had later justified their act by asking for a removal of the new scheme VBGRAMG that replaced MGNREGA, before the president was in support of the country’s poor and therefore not wrong. Ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026-27 on Feb 1, too, the Congress had noted that it did not have much expectations from the Modi government, which had been neglecting key issues flagged by Rahul Gandhi like the handling of the economy, delivery of social justice and foreign policy. After the budget was tabled, the grand old party’s reactions were the same, as it picked holes in the government’s proposals. Congress managers said the Lop who refrained from coming out with a detailed criticism of the Budget, was likely to launch his attack against the Centre’s policies when a debate to thank the president for her Jan 28 address will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Feb 2. “We all want the LOP to speak during the big debate on Monday,” Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.