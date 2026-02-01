LOP Rahul Gandhi Is Likely To Lead A Debate To Which PM Modi Will Reply
The Lok Sabha Speaker has allocated a total of 18 hours for the debate. Prime Minister Modi will reply at the end of the discussion.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to launch an aggressive counter to the Modi government’s policies during a debate on the president’s address on Feb 2.
On Jan 28, the first day of the ongoing budget session of parliament, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to mark the beginning of the first session of 2026.
In her speech, the president had listed the achievements of the Modi government, which were questioned by the Congress-led opposition. In particular, the Congress's demand for a return of the former rural jobs scheme MGNREGA during the president’s speech faced flak from the ruling NDA, which accused the opposition party of deliberately disrupting the president’s address.
However, the Congress leaders had later justified their act by asking for a removal of the new scheme VBGRAMG that replaced MGNREGA, before the president was in support of the country’s poor and therefore not wrong.
Ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026-27 on Feb 1, too, the Congress had noted that it did not have much expectations from the Modi government, which had been neglecting key issues flagged by Rahul Gandhi like the handling of the economy, delivery of social justice and foreign policy. After the budget was tabled, the grand old party’s reactions were the same, as it picked holes in the government’s proposals.
Congress managers said the Lop who refrained from coming out with a detailed criticism of the Budget, was likely to launch his attack against the Centre’s policies when a debate to thank the president for her Jan 28 address will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Feb 2.
“We all want the LOP to speak during the big debate on Monday,” Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.
According to the MP, a lot of Congress lawmakers wanted to speak during the debate, but the party will have to shortlist the names as per the time available to it. The Lok Sabha Speaker has allocated a total of 18 hours for the debate that will start on Monday. Prime Minister Modi will reply at the end of the discussion.
“We did not have much hope from this government, and the budget has shown we were right. There is nothing in the budget which will allow the government to address the issues flagged by our leader over the past months. There is nothing for the common man, small-traders and farmers. The Congress would like to ask many questions of the government and seek an answer to them,” said Jawed.
The replacement of MGNREGA, passed during the previous upa government in 2005, with VBGRAMG 2025 in the winter session of parliament, has become a major political battle between the Congress and the NDA. Monitored by Rahul Gandhi, the grand old party is agitating against the new rural jobs scheme throughout the country in a bid to mobilise its workers and support base.
Besides the plight of rural poor, Rahul had also been flagging concerns over the impact of US tariffs on the manufacturing sector and exporters, joblessness among the youth, inflation affecting the middle-class households, lack of clean air and water for the citizens, the removal of names through the controversial SIR, threats from China and Pakistan on the borders and rising economic inequality to target the government. He will likely use the debate on Monday to reiterate his views, said the insiders.
“The president’s address, prepared by the government, had asserted that lakhs of youth had secured permanent employment through job fairs, that the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana will generate over 3.5 crore jobs and that more than one crore young people had found work in IT services, electronics manufacturing, and global capability centres. However, labour reports had indicated a contrasting trend that between 2017–18 and 2023–24, manufacturing’s share of employment declined from 12.1 per cent to 11.4 per cent, while services fell from 31.1 per cent to 29.7 per cent. Also, while agriculture’s share increased from 44.1 per cent to 46.1 per cent, self-employment expanded from 52.2 per cent to 58.4 percent, and regular salaried employment declined from 22.8 per cent to 21.7 per cent during the same period. This indicated a shift towards more informal and less secure forms of work for the people, especially the youth,” Congress Working Committee member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.
According to All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary BM Sandeep, the president’s address claimed that the government’s policies had prioritised the poor and the marginalized but various surveys had shown that the top 10 per cent of the population had around 58 per cent of the national income, while the bottom 50 per cent received only about 15 per cent.
“The surveys also showed that the top 10 per cent of the population had nearly 65 per cent of the country’s wealth while the bottom half owned just 6.4 per cent. Further, the top 1 per cent controlled around 40 per cent of national income. If income and wealth inequalities were at a historic high, how can the claim of standing with the poor be meaningfully sustained?” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.