LOP Rahul Gandhi Gets Opposition Bbacking Amid LS Stand-Off
The LOP was not allowed to speak, as he flagged Chinese border incursions, the Epstein files and the India-US trade deal for two consecutive days.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi got a leg up on Tuesday as the other opposition parties rallied behind him amid a continuing stand-off between the Leader of Opposition (LOP) and the NDA government.
The LOP was not allowed to speak in the House for the second consecutive day as he remained adamant on flagging Chinese border incursions, the controversial Epstein files and the India-US trade deal.
The stand-off started on Monday when the Lop was speaking during a debate to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her Jan 28 address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Rahul quoted a magazine article based on a yet-to-be-published book by former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to allege a decision-making delay by PM Modi in the face of a Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on Aug 31, 2020.
Rahul’s remarks led to heated exchanges between the treasury and the opposition benches and led to an adjournment of the House on Feb 2. Similar scenes were witnessed in the House on Tuesday as the Lop tried to speak. The Speaker then called on members from other parties to speak, but they refused to do so, citing their reservations over the LOP not getting a chance to finish his speech.
If the Congress party was behind Rahul Gandhi on Monday, the larger opposition unity emerged on Tuesday. The main contention of the opposition parties was that it was not about a party or a person but about blocking the voice of the LOP who represented the entire opposition in the House.
“It is not about a political party or a particular leader. It is about the constitutional office of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi is the Lop. If an Lop is not allowed to speak inside the House, it is like targeting the entire opposition. It is like attacking parliamentary democracy. Naturally, the opposition is united over the issue, and this confrontation is likely to continue,” Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan told ETV Bharat.
Outside the House, Rahul alleged he was not being allowed to speak as he wanted to mention ex-Gen Naravane’s book, the Epstein files and the India-US trade deal. The Lop alleged the pm had been compromised and later shared his concerns in a letter to Speaker Om Birla.
Congress insiders said if changes to the rural jobs act, MGNREGA, had united the opposition in the previous winter session of parliament, Gen Naravane’s book, the Epstein files, and the sudden announcement of the India-US trade deal did the same during the ongoing budget session.
“Changing MGNREGA was an anti-poor step. Hence, the entire opposition protested against it. If you can’t do any good for the poor, don’t take away their livelihoods. As far as the India-US trade deal is concerned, it seems to have been done in a mysterious way. On top of that, the US president announced it first instead of our government. We don’t know who signed the deal and the details thereof,” SP Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan said.
Khan said there were murmurs during the day that Rahul would not be allowed to speak, but the government will continue the debate with other members. TMC sources said Lok Sabha mp Satabdi Roy refused to speak as she had been instructed by the party to do so.
TMC Lok Sabha MP Kirti Jha Azad, who is ex-Congress and ex-BJP, said blocking of the LOP's speech showed the NDA was behaving in a dictatorial manner.
“What is happening in the House is dictatorial. If the opposition members don’t get to speak in the House, what is the point of having a debate? The essence of parliamentary democracy is debate. It is essential for a government to listen to the views of the opposition, however critical they might be. And the government gets a chance to respond to that criticism,” Azad told ETV Bharat.
The TMC MP slammed the NDA, saying it should come clean over the Epstein files and alleged that the India-US trade deal would hit the domestic farmers.
“We will pay an 18 per cent tariff on our exports, while the US will pay no tariff on its exports. The US agri exports will hit our farmers,” said Azad.
Both Khan and Azad said the House stand-off will depend on the approach of the government after 8 Congress mps were suspended for the entire session.
“The NDA not allowing the Lop to speak despite him authenticating all documents shows they have a single-point agenda to prevent Rahul Gandhi from speaking. They know he will expose the pm. Every other session, they suspend opposition mps for standing up when they try to bulldoze parliament. That is not going to deter us from speaking truth to power,” Congress Lok Sabha Whip Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.