LOP Rahul Gandhi Gets Opposition Bbacking Amid LS Stand-Off

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others at the Parliament House premises during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 03, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi got a leg up on Tuesday as the other opposition parties rallied behind him amid a continuing stand-off between the Leader of Opposition (LOP) and the NDA government.

The LOP was not allowed to speak in the House for the second consecutive day as he remained adamant on flagging Chinese border incursions, the controversial Epstein files and the India-US trade deal.

The stand-off started on Monday when the Lop was speaking during a debate to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her Jan 28 address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Rahul quoted a magazine article based on a yet-to-be-published book by former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to allege a decision-making delay by PM Modi in the face of a Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on Aug 31, 2020.

Rahul’s remarks led to heated exchanges between the treasury and the opposition benches and led to an adjournment of the House on Feb 2. Similar scenes were witnessed in the House on Tuesday as the Lop tried to speak. The Speaker then called on members from other parties to speak, but they refused to do so, citing their reservations over the LOP not getting a chance to finish his speech.

If the Congress party was behind Rahul Gandhi on Monday, the larger opposition unity emerged on Tuesday. The main contention of the opposition parties was that it was not about a party or a person but about blocking the voice of the LOP who represented the entire opposition in the House.

“It is not about a political party or a particular leader. It is about the constitutional office of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi is the Lop. If an Lop is not allowed to speak inside the House, it is like targeting the entire opposition. It is like attacking parliamentary democracy. Naturally, the opposition is united over the issue, and this confrontation is likely to continue,” Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan told ETV Bharat.

Outside the House, Rahul alleged he was not being allowed to speak as he wanted to mention ex-Gen Naravane’s book, the Epstein files and the India-US trade deal. The Lop alleged the pm had been compromised and later shared his concerns in a letter to Speaker Om Birla.

Congress insiders said if changes to the rural jobs act, MGNREGA, had united the opposition in the previous winter session of parliament, Gen Naravane’s book, the Epstein files, and the sudden announcement of the India-US trade deal did the same during the ongoing budget session.