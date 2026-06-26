ETV Bharat / bharat

LoP Rahul Gandhi Completes Two Years In Office, Faces Challenge To Restrengthen INDIA Bloc

New Delhi: The Congress leaders hailed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as the champion of the voices of the poor and the marginalised as he completed two years in office on Friday.

Rahul became the LoP in 2024 after the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 99/543 seats in the Lok Sabha, much more than the 54 required for the constitutional post. He has taken part in over 16 debates and asked over 55 questions.

The role that Rahul played in forging the opposition INDIA bloc in 2023 also contributed to his becoming the LoP when the opposition grouping together won 232 seats, 40 short of 272 needed to form a government. As the Lop completes two years in office, he faces the challenge to restrengthen not only the grand old party but the INDIA bloc as well.

After the recent assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam, the bloc’s unity came under question, both due to the political moves of the Congress in Tamil Nadu and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) aggression in West Bengal and Maharashtra, where bloc members Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), respectively, faced a split.

As former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced revolt by elected representatives soon after losing the state elections, she urged Rahul to convene a meeting of the INDIA bloc to counter the BJP’s alleged poaching of its MLAs and MPs. Then Rahul restrained Congress leaders from targeting the TMC, which had never batted for the bloc earlier.

When the bloc meeting was announced on June 8 in Delhi, cracks showed in the grouping when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said it would not attend the gathering as the Congress had ditched it for the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. The Congress and the DMK had contested the state elections as allies, but after the results, the Congress, with just five MLAs, extended support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK to form the next government. The DMK called it stabbing in the back, while the Congress argued it backed TVK to ensure a secular government in the state.

Since the bloc met and resolved to flag certain pro-people issues besides countering the BJP’s alleged denting of democracy by poaching elected representatives, the TMC and Sena UBT rebels have moved close to the saffron party, with the parent party contesting their moves. The DMK too has indicated its unease with the Congress and has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to make separate seating arrangements for its MPs.

Strain in the INDIA bloc also showed during the recent Rajya Sabha election for two seats in Jharkhand, where Congress nominee Pranav Jha lost the crucial election to a BJP-backed Independent, Parimal Nathwani. The Congress alleged that allies Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (CPI-ML) MLAs did not vote for its candidate and instead supported Nathwani, thereby defying the consensus within the bloc.

According to Kerala Congress MP K Francis George, the LoP of the Lok Sabha had done a fair job since 2024, and the INDIA bloc should collectively address the issues that it was facing and resolve the concerns being faced by member parties like the TMC and Sena UBT.

“The Lop has done a fair job over the past two years raising the concerns of the people. It is not an easy responsibility to take along 28 different parties, but he has shouldered it well despite the roadblocks from the NDA. I have never seen such targeting of a Lop in the House as is done to Rahul Gandhi," George told ETV Bharat.