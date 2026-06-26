LoP Rahul Gandhi Completes Two Years In Office, Faces Challenge To Restrengthen INDIA Bloc
Congress leaders said his focus on a pro-people agenda and his fight against the NDA will continue.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress leaders hailed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as the champion of the voices of the poor and the marginalised as he completed two years in office on Friday.
Rahul became the LoP in 2024 after the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 99/543 seats in the Lok Sabha, much more than the 54 required for the constitutional post. He has taken part in over 16 debates and asked over 55 questions.
The role that Rahul played in forging the opposition INDIA bloc in 2023 also contributed to his becoming the LoP when the opposition grouping together won 232 seats, 40 short of 272 needed to form a government. As the Lop completes two years in office, he faces the challenge to restrengthen not only the grand old party but the INDIA bloc as well.
After the recent assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam, the bloc’s unity came under question, both due to the political moves of the Congress in Tamil Nadu and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) aggression in West Bengal and Maharashtra, where bloc members Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), respectively, faced a split.
As former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced revolt by elected representatives soon after losing the state elections, she urged Rahul to convene a meeting of the INDIA bloc to counter the BJP’s alleged poaching of its MLAs and MPs. Then Rahul restrained Congress leaders from targeting the TMC, which had never batted for the bloc earlier.
When the bloc meeting was announced on June 8 in Delhi, cracks showed in the grouping when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said it would not attend the gathering as the Congress had ditched it for the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. The Congress and the DMK had contested the state elections as allies, but after the results, the Congress, with just five MLAs, extended support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK to form the next government. The DMK called it stabbing in the back, while the Congress argued it backed TVK to ensure a secular government in the state.
Since the bloc met and resolved to flag certain pro-people issues besides countering the BJP’s alleged denting of democracy by poaching elected representatives, the TMC and Sena UBT rebels have moved close to the saffron party, with the parent party contesting their moves. The DMK too has indicated its unease with the Congress and has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to make separate seating arrangements for its MPs.
Strain in the INDIA bloc also showed during the recent Rajya Sabha election for two seats in Jharkhand, where Congress nominee Pranav Jha lost the crucial election to a BJP-backed Independent, Parimal Nathwani. The Congress alleged that allies Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (CPI-ML) MLAs did not vote for its candidate and instead supported Nathwani, thereby defying the consensus within the bloc.
According to Kerala Congress MP K Francis George, the LoP of the Lok Sabha had done a fair job since 2024, and the INDIA bloc should collectively address the issues that it was facing and resolve the concerns being faced by member parties like the TMC and Sena UBT.
“The Lop has done a fair job over the past two years raising the concerns of the people. It is not an easy responsibility to take along 28 different parties, but he has shouldered it well despite the roadblocks from the NDA. I have never seen such targeting of a Lop in the House as is done to Rahul Gandhi," George told ETV Bharat.
"The INDIA bloc recently met in Delhi and decided to meet every two months. However, I feel that we can do more together. We should try to bring new parties into our fold and also try to bring back the ones like DMK, which appear to be upset with the Congress. The bloc should also work to resolve the issues being faced by the TMC and Sena UBT. It should work in a more integrated manner to be able to take on the NDA, which is bent upon weakening the opposition by unfair means,” George said.
The Kerala Congress MP said the DMK has distanced itself from the Congress due to state politics, but that does not mean that the Tamil Nadu-based party would align with the NDA’s policies.
“The DMK is certainly guided by state politics, but its policies can never align with the BJP. The way bloc members TMC and Sena UBT are being targeted by the saffron party to get a two-thirds majority in the House is being watched by the people. There are several other issues. I am sure the bloc members will strategise together during the coming monsoon session of parliament, which is going to be stormy,” George said.
Soon after becoming Lop, Rahul Gandhi had described himself as the people’s Lop and has since regularly asked tough questions from the NDA government and flagged the concerns of the youth, students, women, farmers, working class, minorities and the marginalised groups both within and outside parliament, said Congress Working Committee member BK Hari Prasad.
“Over the past two years, the Lop provided effective leadership to the opposition. He served as the voice of millions both inside and outside the parliament, acted as guardian of democratic values and stood for the ideals of the Constitution," Hari Prasad said.
"Be it the fight against the NEET medical entrance exam mismanagement that jeopardised the future of lakhs of students, the fight against assault on voting rights of citizens, defending social justice, or protecting the autonomy of constitutional institutions, Rahul Gandhi emerged as the voice of Dalits and the oppressed, students and youth, farmers and workers and women. His unwavering faith in truth, his commitment to the Constitution and his struggle to protect the country’s pluralism have given a new hope to our democracy,” Prasad added.
“When attempts are being made to tamper with constitutional values and undermine democratic traditions amid paper leaks, inflation, and unemployment, we stand with our leader,” he said.
The Congress has described the targeting of the bloc members to get two third majority in the House to get the controversial delimitation bill passed during the coming session of parliament. The same was defeated by the bloc during an extended budget session earlier.
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