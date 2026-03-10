ETV Bharat / bharat

Looking To Help Exporters At Insurance Front To Deal West Asia Crisis: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the government is looking to extend help to exporters on the insurance front to help them deal with the ongoing West Asia crisis. He said an inter-ministerial group is keeping tabs on developments on a daily basis and is interacting with exporters.

The Customs department has come out with norms for dealing with export cargo returning to Indian ports due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in maritime routes amid the West Asia crisis.

"Similarly, we are looking for developing some new schemes like insurance support... We are consulting ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation) and other departments on that," Goyal told reporters here.

He said the government is looking at ways to help exporters whose goods have been shipped but are facing problems. The government is monitoring the situation 24 hours, he added.