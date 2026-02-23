ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Deeply Values Friendship With Israel': PM Modi Acknowledges Netanyahu's Remarks Ahead Of Israel Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their visit to the Center of Excellence on Vegetables in Vadrad, Gujarat on Jan 17, 2018. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Ahead of his two-day visit to Israel beginning February 25 (Wednesday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress.

Responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cordial message before his upcoming visit on Wednesday, PM Modi stated that he was looking forward to meaningful discussions. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the strong bond between India and Israel, highlighting the diverse nature of their bilateral relations.

"Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I completely agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the multi-dimensional nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the strong and enduring friendship with Israel - a friendship based on mutual trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions and our meeting during my upcoming Israel visit," PM Modi said.

Describing PM Modi as a "dear friend", PM Netanyahu hailed his upcoming visit as "historic", saying the partnership between the two countries continues to scale new heights across innovation, security and regional cooperation.