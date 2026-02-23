'India Deeply Values Friendship With Israel': PM Modi Acknowledges Netanyahu's Remarks Ahead Of Israel Visit
Netanyahu said that from artificial intelligence to regional cooperation, the partnership between India and Israel continues to reach new heights.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 7:40 AM IST|
Updated : February 23, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of his two-day visit to Israel beginning February 25 (Wednesday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress.
Responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cordial message before his upcoming visit on Wednesday, PM Modi stated that he was looking forward to meaningful discussions. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the strong bond between India and Israel, highlighting the diverse nature of their bilateral relations.
"Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I completely agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the multi-dimensional nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the strong and enduring friendship with Israel - a friendship based on mutual trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions and our meeting during my upcoming Israel visit," PM Modi said.
Describing PM Modi as a "dear friend", PM Netanyahu hailed his upcoming visit as "historic", saying the partnership between the two countries continues to scale new heights across innovation, security and regional cooperation.
Netanyahu, in remarks to his cabinet which he later shared online, underscored the strength of the India-Israel alliance, and mentioned of a vision to forge a broader "axis of nations" in the Middle East committed to stability and progress.
Netanyahu said in a post on X, "At the opening of our Cabinet meeting, I spoke about the historic visit of my dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi to Israel this coming Wednesday. The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. We are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision. Together, we are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress."
"From AI to regional cooperation, our partnership continues to reach new heights. Looking forward to seeing you in Jerusalem, PM Modi!," he added.
