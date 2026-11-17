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Looking Forward To Further Strengthen Enduring Friendship: Rajnath Singh Ahead Of India-Japan 2+2 Meeting

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shakes hands with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizum ( IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to holding productive discussions during his visit to Japan that will further strengthen the enduring friendship between both nations.

“Tomorrow, 18th November, I shall be in Tokyo for the India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue, alongside bilateral meetings with my Japanese counterparts. India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in mutual trust, democratic values, and a shared vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” Singh posted on X.

Outlining his plans for the visit, the Defence Minister said, “During this visit, we will review the steady progress in our defence and security cooperation and explore new avenues to deepen collaboration in technology, maritime security, and regional stability. I look forward to productive discussions that will further strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations.” Singh will be on an official visit to Japan from November 18-19, where he is scheduled to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Dialogue (2+2) and hold bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi. The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo will be co-chaired by Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on the Indian side along with Koizumi and Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi.