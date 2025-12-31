ETV Bharat / bharat

Long-Desired Baby Boy, Elderly Woman Enjoying Family Get-Together: Indore Tragedy Shatters Families

By Sandeep Mishra

Indore: Sunil Sahu and his wife from Bhagirathpura locality here had craving for a child ten years after their marriage. The couple's prayers were fulfilled six months ago when Sahu's wife gave birth to a baby boy named Abhiyan. But the celebrations of the long-cherished son were short-lived as Abhiyan tragically died due to milk fed by her mother mixed with contaminated water. Besides the infant, the suspected water contamination has left at least six others dead including a septuagenarian woman from the locality.

The infant boy's grieving father, Sunil Sahu, said, “A child was born in our house after 10 years. The child was born after we offered prayers and made vows at various places. The child died within 6 months of birth. The child was being given milk mixed with water. This caused his health to deteriorate. He started vomiting and having diarrhea. We took him to the doctor. He died during treatment."

Family Get Together Turns Into Tragedy

In another tragic story related to the water contamination in the ill-fated locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, septuagenarian couple Digambar and Manjulata from Bhagirathpura locality had recently called their five married daughters to spend some quality time with them. The family get together has turned into a tragedy as Manjulata died after drinking the contaminated water from the local supply line. According to the family, Manjulata's health deteriorated while she was cooking. She was taken to the hospital, but due to vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, Manjulata passed away. Her five daughters are stunned; their mother, who had been laughing and talking with them just moments before, is no more!