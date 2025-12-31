Long-Desired Baby Boy, Elderly Woman Enjoying Family Get-Together: Indore Tragedy Shatters Families
The suspected water contamination in Bhagirathpura has left a trail of tragedy with a six-month-old baby boy also among the dead.
Indore: Sunil Sahu and his wife from Bhagirathpura locality here had craving for a child ten years after their marriage. The couple's prayers were fulfilled six months ago when Sahu's wife gave birth to a baby boy named Abhiyan. But the celebrations of the long-cherished son were short-lived as Abhiyan tragically died due to milk fed by her mother mixed with contaminated water. Besides the infant, the suspected water contamination has left at least six others dead including a septuagenarian woman from the locality.
The infant boy's grieving father, Sunil Sahu, said, “A child was born in our house after 10 years. The child was born after we offered prayers and made vows at various places. The child died within 6 months of birth. The child was being given milk mixed with water. This caused his health to deteriorate. He started vomiting and having diarrhea. We took him to the doctor. He died during treatment."
Family Get Together Turns Into Tragedy
In another tragic story related to the water contamination in the ill-fated locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, septuagenarian couple Digambar and Manjulata from Bhagirathpura locality had recently called their five married daughters to spend some quality time with them. The family get together has turned into a tragedy as Manjulata died after drinking the contaminated water from the local supply line. According to the family, Manjulata's health deteriorated while she was cooking. She was taken to the hospital, but due to vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, Manjulata passed away. Her five daughters are stunned; their mother, who had been laughing and talking with them just moments before, is no more!
The five daughters tried to comfort their elderly father, but overwhelmed by grief, they wept uncontrollably, clinging to each other and their father. Anyone who witnessed this scene was moved to tears.
Continuous Complaints About Contaminated Water, But No Action
Heartbroken by his wife's death, Digambar told 'ETV Bharat' in a broken voice, "For the past few days, the water has been continuously contaminated. We had complained, but no action was taken." Other residents of Bhagirathpura are also very angry at the negligence of the elected representatives. Locals wondered whether the life of a common man had no value. The mass deaths in Bhagirathpura have triggered a wave of mourning throughout the area.
Medical Teams Deployed
The deaths in the locality are being linked to contamination of the drinking water pipeline by drainage water.
Mayor of the local municipal corporation, Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "The incident is very unfortunate, and action will be taken against whoever is responsible. Tenders had been issued for replacing the pipeline in Bhagirathpura, but an investigation is being conducted to determine why the work did not begin."
The Health Department and the Municipal Corporation have ordered mass examination of the locals to prevent any further loss of life. A total of 66 people are still admitted to several hospitals in Indore. Patients are being treated at Verma Hospital, Selvi Hospital, and Beema Hospital.
Health department teams are conducting door-to-door checkups. Health department teams have examined 700 to 800 people in the area while 500 to 600 people have reported vomiting and diarrhea. Along with a team of doctors, four ambulances have been deployed in the Bhagirathpura area. In addition, 14 doctors, 24 MPWs (Multipurpose Workers), and paramedical staff, along with doctors from the Community Medicine department of MY Hospital, are also on standby.
