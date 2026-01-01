ETV Bharat / bharat

Lokpal Scraps Controversial Tender To Buy 7 BMW Cars

New Delhi: Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal has cancelled its controversial tender to procure seven luxury BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore, two months after it was floated, officials said on Thursday. The move assumes significance as opposition parties and civil society activists had slammed the Lokpal's decision to procure the high-end vehicles.

Officials said the decision to cancel the procurement offer was taken following a resolution of the full bench of the Lokpal, after which a corrigendum was issued by it dated December 16, 2025. The Lokpal had, on October 16, 2025, floated a request for proposal seeking bids from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars.

The procurement was intended to provide a vehicle each for the chairperson and six members of the Lokpal, currently headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar (retd). The Lokpal is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of eight members -- four each judicial and non-judicial.

The tender had specified BMW 330Li "M Sport" models with "long wheelbase" in white colour for procurement. The on-road price of the proposed cars in New Delhi was estimated at around Rs 5 crore.