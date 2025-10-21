ETV Bharat / bharat

Lokpal Moves To Procure Seven Luxury Cars Through Public Tender

New Delhi: Lokpal of India has invited tenders for purchasing BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) luxury cars, ANI reported. The invitation for tenders was initiated on October 16, marking a significant step in strengthening the anti-corruption body's administrative and logistical framework.

The tender invites bids from interested suppliers to provide the high-end sedans, each priced at over Rs 60 lakh, according to automobile market estimates. The evaluation of bids is scheduled to begin on November 7, officials familiar with the development reportedly said.

As per reports, the Lokpal plans to acquire seven BMW 330 Li cars, with the total cost expected to exceed Rs 5 crore. Once the vehicles are delivered, BMW will reportedly conduct a week-long training programme for the Lokpal's drivers and staff, covering the vehicles' systems, safety features, and operational instructions. The procurement is said to be part of the Lokpal's broader efforts to streamline its transport and administrative facilities.

The move by the anti-corruption agency has sparked outrage online. Taking to X, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan accused the government of having "ground to dust" the Lokpal "by appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft and are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves!"