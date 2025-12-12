ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Vaping Row: Anurag Thakur Complains To Speaker, Says 'Violation Of Parliamentary Decorum'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Friday complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about violation of Parliamentary rules and statutory laws by using an e-cigarette inside the chamber of Lok Sabha along with urging an inquiry and appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the lawmaker.

The BJP MP has urged the Speaker to take immediate cognizance of this serious breach of rules and law, direct an inquiry into the incident and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the concerned member as per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. He has also requested Birla to ensure that exemplary action is taken and placed on record so that the sanctity and dignity of the House is upheld.

In a letter to Birla, the BJP MP wrote, "The open use of a banned substance and a prohibited device inside the sanctum sanctorum of Indian democracy, the Lok Sabha chamber, constitutes not only a blatant violation of parliamentary decorum and discipline but also a cognizable offence under the laws enacted by this very House.....such conduct lowers the dignity of the House, sets an extremely poor precedent, and sends a dangerous message to the youth of the country at a time when the Government and Parliament have taken a firm stand against all forms of tobacco and nicotine products".

Elaborating on the existing laws regarding use of e-cigarettes, Thakur pointed out that the manufacture, production, import, export, transport, sale (including online), distribution, storage, and advertisement of electronic cigarettes was completely prohibited throughout India in 2019 under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. Possession and use of e-cigarettes in public places is a punishable offence under the Act, he added.

He also wrote that use of any form of smoking device inside the House has been strictly prohibited since 2008 under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 as per instructions issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. In circulars issued from time to time, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has prohibited carrying and use of e-cigarettes/vaping devices inside the Parliament complex, he added.