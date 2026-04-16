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Lok Sabha To Expand To 815 Seats, 272 Of These For Women; No State Will Suffer: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha while introducing the Bill. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In a major legislative push, the central government on Thursday introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, placing a sharp focus on expanding the Lok Sabha to 815 seats, with 272 reserved for women, the central feature of the proposed reform.

The jump from the current 543 seats would mark the largest-ever expansion of the Lok Sabha, significantly reshaping India’s parliamentary representation.

The Bill was tabled alongside the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at operationalising women’s reservation ahead of the 2029 general elections.

‘815 Seats, 272 For Women’: Meghwal Explains Core Formula

Opening the discussion, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the key provision, “According to the women's reservation bill, the strength of the Lok Sabha will increase to 815, of which women's quota will be of 272 seats.” He said this represents a 33 per cent reservation for women, calling it a “simple formula” to ensure equitable participation.

“Neither men nor any state will suffer any loss after the implementation of the women's quota,” he assured.

He also confirmed that women from SC and ST categories will get reservations within the quota in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

As per the draft Bill:

Lok Sabha seats may go up to 850 (upper cap) from 543

272 seats (33%) will be reserved for women

Reserved seats will be rotated across constituencies

Assembly seats in states and Union Territories will also increase

Currently, women account for around 15 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs, making the proposed jump to 272 seats a historic increase in representation.

‘Time Has Come’: Govt Calls It Historic Move

Pitching the reform as long overdue, Meghwal said, “This discussion is being held to ensure that women receive appropriate participation... the time has come to implement this historic decision.” He noted that while the Constitution promises social, economic and political justice, earlier governments had not done enough to ensure adequate representation for women.

Citing constitutional backing, he added, “Article 368(2) empowers Parliament to amend the Constitution as required in the public interest.”

Invoking B R Ambedkar, Meghwal said, “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” He also termed the move a “historic step” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Why Fresh Bills Were Needed

The minister explained that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, had linked the implementation of women’s reservation to a post-2026 Census and delimitation, delaying its rollout.