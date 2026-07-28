Lok Sabha Takes Up Debate On Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill After Days Of Logjam
Anti-paper leak Bill is reaffirmation of government's commitment to safeguard welfare of students and the youth, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: After days of disruptions over NEET paper leak controversy and alleged police action against student protestors, the deadlock in Parliament finally ended on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha took up a debate on the government's proposed anti-paper leak (Amendment) Bill.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and make the existing law stricter and ensure tougher punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks and other malpractices.
Speaking on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed legislation reaffirms the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and future of students and young people. "Anti-paper leak Bill is reaffirmation of govt's commitment to safeguard welfare of students and youth," Singh said.
He highlighted that incidents of paper leaks have taken place in several states ruled by different political parties. "Incidents of paper leaks have taken place in various states ruled by different parties," he said.
The Union minister said the Modi government has completed the long-pending task of bringing a law to prevent examination-related malpractices by enacting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act in 2024. He added that the proposed amendment has been introduced to make the existing law more stringent. "Amendment in paper leak Bill is being brought to make law more stringent," he said.
RSP MP NK Premchandran moved that the Bill should be circulated for stakeholder consultations till December 1, so that it can be made more fruitful.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lower House by Singh on Monday amid sloganeering by Opposition demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.
The proposed changes aim to improve transparency and protect the integrity of the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that future of students remains protected.
The Bill proposes stringent punishment for those found guilty of paper leaks and examination fraud. The provisions include imprisonment of up to 10 years, fines of up to Rs 10 crore and the confiscation of assets. It also proposes the setting up of a mechanism to ensure that verdict in examination-related cases is delivered within three months.