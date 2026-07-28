ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Takes Up Debate On Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill After Days Of Logjam

New Delhi: After days of disruptions over NEET paper leak controversy and alleged police action against student protestors, the deadlock in Parliament finally ended on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha took up a debate on the government's proposed anti-paper leak (Amendment) Bill.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and make the existing law stricter and ensure tougher punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks and other malpractices.

Speaking on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed legislation reaffirms the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and future of students and young people. "Anti-paper leak Bill is reaffirmation of govt's commitment to safeguard welfare of students and youth," Singh said.

He highlighted that incidents of paper leaks have taken place in several states ruled by different political parties. "Incidents of paper leaks have taken place in various states ruled by different parties," he said.

The Union minister said the Modi government has completed the long-pending task of bringing a law to prevent examination-related malpractices by enacting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act in 2024. He added that the proposed amendment has been introduced to make the existing law more stringent. "Amendment in paper leak Bill is being brought to make law more stringent," he said.