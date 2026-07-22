ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Suspends TMC's Kalyan Banerjee For Using 'Unsavoury' Language Against Women MPs

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended the TMC's Kalyan Banerjee for the remainder of the Monsoon session for using "unsavoury" language against women members after he had a heated exchange with NCPI members in the Lower House chamber. The Monsoon session ends on August 13.

As soon as the House assembled at 2 pm after the second adjournment of the day, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the proceedings, referred to a complaint filed by members with the Speaker against Banerjee and said his remarks had hurt the dignity of the House.

He then asked Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to read out a resolution seeking the consent of the House to suspend Banerjee. The resolution was passed by a voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition members over the NEET paper leak and other issues.

As the resolution was adopted, Tenneti asked Banerjee to leave the precincts of the House. Amid continuous sloganeering by the opposition, the House was adjourned for the day.