ETV Bharat / bharat

Speaker To Seek Views Of Both TMC Factions Before Decision; Mail Sent To Mamata Group: Sources

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hear the defected TMC MPs and the faction led by Mamata Banerjee both before deciding on giving recognition to the breakaway faction, sources have said. The speaker's office has also sent an email to the Banerjee-led faction — which is now reduced to a rump — seeking its view, they said.

Earlier, sources from Parliament said Birla is likely to seek legal opinion on the defected leaders' demand to be recognised as a separate group after a proposed merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Any decision on the group's demand will be taken before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which usually commences in the third week of July, they said. A decision on whether the breakaway faction gets the recognition will be based on the written opinion of the Union law ministry, which will give it after consulting a senior law officer.

The legal opinion will be sought so that the speaker's decision, if challenged in court, can withstand judicial scrutiny, sources said. Former secretary general of the Lok Sabha and constitutional expert PDT Achary cited paragraph 4 of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution to underline that only a political party can merge with another political party, not MPs or MLAs.

He told PTI that if the leadership of a political party decides to merge with another political party, its MLAs and MPs have to agree on the merger "but MPs or the MLAs alone cannot merge with another political party... this is the Constitutional provision."