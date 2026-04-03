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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Self-Enumerates On Census Portal

The Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases, first stage is known as house listing and housing census, and second stage is population census.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Census Portal
In this image posted on April 3, 2026, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla completes his self-enumeration for Census 2027. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 3, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST

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New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in Census 2027 on Friday by completing his self-enumeration registration at his residence, and stated that the process is highly secure, accurate, and user-friendly. After completing the process in the presence of Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, Birla expressed that this national Census signifies the beginning of a new era. For the first time, the entire process is being conducted digitally, allowing every citizen to conveniently record their household details independently.

"Census of India - 2027' has officially begun with its first phase. Today, at residence in Delhi, I completed my self-enumeration registration," the Lok Sabha speaker said on X.

"The self-enumeration period varies across different States and Union Territories. Citizens can visit the official portal http:e.census.gov.in and complete their self-enumeration as per their respective region. I urge all fellow citizens to actively participate in this important national exercise; register your details, encourage others to do the same, and contribute towards the vision of 'Janganna Se Jankalyan' for building a strong and prosperous India," his post read.

The Census began on Wednesday in eight states and Union Territories, including the NDMC and Delhi Cantt areas of the national capital, with the opening of a 15-day self-enumeration window. This is the first time in the history of this massive exercise that citizens have the option to submit information digitally.

The Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases. The first stage is known as house listing and housing census, and the second stage is the population census. The housing listing and housing Census starts on April 16 and will systematically list all structures, houses, and households throughout the country to provide a solid framework for the population enumeration.

For the first time, the exercise shall be completely digital, with enumerators using a special mobile application created for the purpose on their phones to collect the information.

During the housing listing operations, enumerators will physically visit each house and building and ask citizens 33 questions regarding the basic facilities in their homes, as well as information about the head of the household, such as name, sex, and ownership status, among other details.

Also Read

  1. Census 2027: Officials Found Violating Rules To Face Stern Action, Warns RGI
  2. Census 2027: Officials To Trek On Ridges, Passes To Track Dhoks, Nomads In JK And Ladakh
  3. President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi Participate In Self-Enumeration Initiative For Census 2027

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