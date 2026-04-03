ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Self-Enumerates On Census Portal

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in Census 2027 on Friday by completing his self-enumeration registration at his residence, and stated that the process is highly secure, accurate, and user-friendly. After completing the process in the presence of Registrar General of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, Birla expressed that this national Census signifies the beginning of a new era. For the first time, the entire process is being conducted digitally, allowing every citizen to conveniently record their household details independently.

"Census of India - 2027' has officially begun with its first phase. Today, at residence in Delhi, I completed my self-enumeration registration," the Lok Sabha speaker said on X.

"The self-enumeration period varies across different States and Union Territories. Citizens can visit the official portal http:e.census.gov.in and complete their self-enumeration as per their respective region. I urge all fellow citizens to actively participate in this important national exercise; register your details, encourage others to do the same, and contribute towards the vision of 'Janganna Se Jankalyan' for building a strong and prosperous India," his post read.