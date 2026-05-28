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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Releases 89 'Historical' Volumes Of Central Legislative Assembly Proceedings

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during the launch ceremony of the 89 volumes of proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly (1924-1930) and the inaugural issue of the quarterly magazine Vidhan-Chetna, at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, on May 28, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday released 89 volumes based on the proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly (1924-1930), at the Delhi Assembly, saying the rare document will serve as a guide for the younger generation.

Accompanied by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Delhi Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Birla also unveiled the inaugural issue of the assembly's magazine, 'Vidhan Chetna'.

In his address, Birla emphasised that the compilation and publication of these 89 volumes will enhance public awareness of the legislative functioning during British rule. He remarked that this historical document will inspire all individuals who believe in democracy, as well as public representatives throughout the country.

Birla also highlighted the significance of the Delhi Assembly building, where the Central Legislative Assembly operated during British rule.