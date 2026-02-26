Lok Sabha Speaker Reconstitutes Panel Probing Justice Yashwant Varma In Cash Recovery Case
The move comes in view of the retirement of Madras High Court Chief Justice MM Shrivastava on March 6.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reconstituted the three-member committee set up to examine the grounds for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court over the recovery of unaccounted cash from his Delhi residence last year.
According to a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the committee consists of Justice Aravind Kumar, Supreme Court, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar; Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and BV Acharya, Senior Advocate in the Karnataka High Court. The committee has been reconstituted with effect of March 6, 2026.
The move comes in view of the upcoming retirement of Madras High Court Chief Justice MM Shrivastava, who is part of the original panel. Justice MM Shrivastava is retiring on March 6.
Justice Varma, who was serving as Delhi High Court judge, is facing removal after burnt unaccounted cash was recovered from his residence after a blaze on March 14, 2025.
On the recommendation by then Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted the panel to probe corruption allegations against Justice Varma, who challenged the proceedings in the apex court. But the Supreme Court in January rejected Justice Varma's plea challenging the legality of the panel probing him.
