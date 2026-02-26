ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Speaker Reconstitutes Panel Probing Justice Yashwant Varma In Cash Recovery Case

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reconstituted the three-member committee set up to examine the grounds for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court over the recovery of unaccounted cash from his Delhi residence last year.

According to a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the committee consists of Justice Aravind Kumar, Supreme Court, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar; Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and BV Acharya, Senior Advocate in the Karnataka High Court. The committee has been reconstituted with effect of March 6, 2026.

The move comes in view of the upcoming retirement of Madras High Court Chief Justice MM Shrivastava, who is part of the original panel. Justice MM Shrivastava is retiring on March 6.