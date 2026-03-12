ETV Bharat / bharat

House Will Function According To Rules : Om Birla After Opposition Motion on Lok Sabha Speaker's Removal Fails

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday reiterated that he will carry out his duties fairly and impartially, and emphasised that every member of the Lower House of Parliament, whether a minister or an Opposition MP, has the right to speak according to the rules.

Birla was addressing the Lok Sabha for the first time since the vote for the removal of the Speaker, raised by over 100 Opposition members, failed by a voice vote in the Lower House. "The members of the House have strengthened the traditions of the House and always increased the prestige of the House. I thank everyone for putting their trust in me. I give you my confidence that I will always work to carry out my duties in an impartial, fair manner," Birla said today.

Addressing allegations of not allowing certain members to speak, Birla added, "Some members had said that Opposition MPs are not given a chance to speak. I want to make it clear that whether it is a minister or an Opposition MP, whichever member is there, every member has the right to speak according to the rules."

Emphasising the importance of following the rules of the house to ensure its smooth functioning, "I want to make it clear that the House functions according to the rules. The rules have not been made by Government or Opposition, and in this House, rules are equally enforced on all members equally," the Speaker said.

"Whether there is any topic, either the PM or any minister, each member has to give a notice that they will speak; only after that will they be allowed to speak. No member has the right to speak out of turn in this House," he added.