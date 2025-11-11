ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Pays Tribute To WW-II Heroes At Kohima War Cemetery

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses the inaugural session of the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone III Conference, at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, in Kohima, Nagaland on Nov. 10, 2025 ( PTI )

Kohima: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the Second World War, calling the Kohima War Cemetery a "sacred ground of courage, sacrifice, and inspiration".

Speaking at the 2nd Remembrance Day of World War-II, organised by the Nagaland government at the Kohima War Cemetery of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Birla said the day was one of "emotion and remembrance," honouring the brave warriors who defended the nation.

"It was on this very land that our soldiers fought during the Second World War to protect this nation and made the ultimate sacrifice. When we come to this place, we pay tribute to those martyrs who gave their lives for their country," said the Lok Sabha Speaker, who was here for the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Zone-III Conference.

Recalling the famous inscription of the Kohima epitaph — 'When you go home, tell them that we gave our today for your tomorrow' — Birla said the words continue to inspire generations to dedicate their present for a better tomorrow.

"Our brave soldiers sacrificed their today for our tomorrow. This day is not just one of remembrance but also of inspiration," he added.

The Speaker also expressed gratitude to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, noting that his father too participated in the war, while the Rajya Sainik Board has been working to uplift the morale of soldiers and ex-servicemen in the region.