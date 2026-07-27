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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Gives Govt, Opposition 3 Hours To Settle Differences For Discussion On Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 27, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave the government and opposition parties a three-hour window to settle differences so that discussion on the paper leaks Amendment Bill could begin in the House. He adjourned the House till 5 pm, minutes after it reconvened at 2 pm.

As soon as the House reassembled, Birla said six hours have been allocated to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill and added that more time can be given based on the sense of the House. He said members are elected to the Lok Sabha to discuss Bills and not to raise slogans.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue due to which no legislative business could be taken up so far, except for the introduction of two Bills.