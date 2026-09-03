ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Speaker Gives Time Till September 22 To NCPI MPs To Reply On Disqualification Petitions

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday granted time till September 22 to the 20 MPs of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), following petitions filed by the Mamata-Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The time was granted by the Speaker after the NCPI MPs asked for an extended period to reply to his August 26 notices that had sought their responses in seven days.

The speaker has granted time till September 22 to the NCPI MPs to reply to the notices, sources in Parliament said. Birla sent the notices after TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee filed petitions seeking their disqualification.

The 20 rebel TMC MPs quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party in June following its debacle in the West Bengal Assembly polls and joined the little-known outfit, NCPI.

Birla had served the notices after the Supreme Court on August 25 agreed to hear Abhishek Banerjee's plea seeking an expeditious decision by the speaker on the petitions seeking disqualification of the rebel MPs.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued a notice to the 20 MPs on Banerjee's plea, and directed that the disqualification proceedings before the speaker be dealt with expeditiously.