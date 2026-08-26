ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Secretariat Issues Notices To 20 Rebel TMC MPs On Disqualification Pleas; Seeks Replies Within 7 Days

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notices to 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs and sought their replies within seven days on petitions filed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law, sources said.

The notices, dated August 25, forwarded a copy of Banerjee's petition dated June 18 filed against the MPs, who joined the NCPI, under Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985. The Secretariat has asked the MPs to furnish their comments on the petition within seven days of receipt of the notice, the sources said.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court agreed to hear Banerjee's plea seeking an expeditious decision on the disqualification petitions. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana agreed to hear Banerjee's plea questioning the alleged delay in deciding the disqualification proceedings.

The apex court, while issuing notice to the 20 rebel MPs, declined to issue notice to the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and the secretary-general of the House after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he was representing them.