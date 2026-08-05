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Lok Sabha Secretariat Director Found Dead At Noida Home; Suicide Note Mentioning Loan Recovered

Police are probing the death of a Lok Sabha Secretariat director after recovering a suicide note from his Noida flat.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Director Found Dead At Noida Home; Suicide Note Mentioning Loan Recovered
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST

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Noida: A 40-year-old director in the Lok Sabha Secretariat allegedly died by suicide at his flat in a housing society in Noida, with police recovering a purported suicide note by him which mentioned a loan, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Gaurav Gautam, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his flat in Kendriya Vihar-II Society in Sector 82 on Sunday, police said.

According to the Phase-2 police station, information about the incident was received through a memo from a hospital after Gautam was taken there for treatment. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said Gautam's wife had gone to her parental home. Upon returning home, she found the flat locked and, suspecting something was amiss, entered the house with the help of a security guard.

She found her husband hanging and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said. A forensic team and the local police inspected the spot and collected evidence. Inquest proceedings were completed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said a suicide note recovered from the flat referred to a loan. The contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation. Further legal proceedings are underway, police added.

Suicide Is Not A Solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

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TAGGED:

NOIDA SUICIDE CASE
GAURAV GAUTAM LOK SABHA SECRETARIAT
NOIDA POLICE SUICIDE INVESTIGATION
LOK SABHA SECRETARIAT DEATH
LS SECRETARIAT DIRECTOR SUICIDE

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