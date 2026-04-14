ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Seats To Be Increased From 543 To 850; Centre To Table Constitutional Amendment Bill In Parliament

New Delhi: The BJP-led government at the Centre on Tuesday proposed to amend the Constitution and increase the strength of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 850 through the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill.

Amid opposition by the DMK, the Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Parliament from April 16 to 18. It aims to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha - the lower house of the Parliament from 543 to 850.

The three-day extended Budget session of the Parliament called by the ruling dispensation is scheduled to kickoff from April 16.

"The Constitution (One Hundred And Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, a Bill further to amend the Constitution of India. Be it enacted by Parliament in the Seventy-seventh Year of the Republic of India as follows: This Act may be called the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Act, 2026. It shall come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint," read the Bill, proposed to be introduced in the Parliament.

As per the Bill, there would be amendment of Article 81. "In article 81 of the Constitution, the following clause shall be substituted, namely: The House of the People shall consist of- not more than eight hundred and fifteen members chosen by direct election from territorial constituencies in the States and not more than thirty-five members to represent the Union 10 territories, chosen in such manner as Parliament may by law provide," it stated.