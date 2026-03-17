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Lok Sabha Revokes Suspension Of 8 Opposition MPs With Immediate Effect

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha underway ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked with immediate effect the suspension of eight opposition members, who were suspended from the House on February 3, 2026, for "unruly" behaviour, after Congress MP K Suresh requested the House to consider the matter. Suresh expressed regret for the behaviour of the Opposition MPs. "Speaker Sir, for the last two weeks, eight members belonging to Congress and CPI (M) have been suspended. Whatever indiscretion may have inadvertently happened is regretted. I request the government, through the Speaker, to kindly revoke their suspension," Suresh said. Lok Sabha revoked suspension of 8 MPs (Sansad Tv) He was then nudged by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule to ask the House that a motion be moved to revoke the suspension of the 8 MPs.