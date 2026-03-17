Lok Sabha Revokes Suspension Of 8 Opposition MPs With Immediate Effect
The Lok Sabha revoked the suspension of the opposition MPs who were suspended from the House on February 3 for unruly behaviour.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST|
Updated : March 17, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked with immediate effect the suspension of eight opposition members, who were suspended from the House on February 3, 2026, for "unruly" behaviour, after Congress MP K Suresh requested the House to consider the matter.
Suresh expressed regret for the behaviour of the Opposition MPs. "Speaker Sir, for the last two weeks, eight members belonging to Congress and CPI (M) have been suspended. Whatever indiscretion may have inadvertently happened is regretted. I request the government, through the Speaker, to kindly revoke their suspension," Suresh said.
He was then nudged by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule to ask the House that a motion be moved to revoke the suspension of the 8 MPs.
Speaker Om Birla then asked Suresh to speak about maintaining decorum in the House. Suresh then spoke about the meeting of the floor leaders that took place with the Speaker on Monday.
#BudgerSession2026— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 17, 2026
Parliamentary Affairs Minister @KirenRijiju moves to pass Article 370 to revoke the 8 suspended MP’s - Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, B.Manickam Tagore, Dr. Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Adv. Dean… pic.twitter.com/6inRhDmbnv
Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav also spoke on the issue. Following the submissions by several opposition members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there was a need to draw a 'Laxman Rekha' for the smooth functioning of the House, which both treasury and opposition benches agreed to.
Speaker Om Birla said there is a need to ensure that no placards, posters, photos or Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated images are displayed in the House or inside the Parliament complex.
Rijiju then moved a motion to remove the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one CPI-M member, which was adopted by a voice vote. The suspended MPs included Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose of the Congress, and S Ventakesan of the CPI (M).
The eight MPs were suspended on February 3 for "unruly" behaviour following a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha in the first half of the ongoing Budget session. They were suspended for the entire duration of the Budget session scheduled to conclude on April 2, 2026.
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