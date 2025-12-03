ETV Bharat / bharat

In Lok Sabha, Punjab MPs Demand Special Package For State's Flood-Hit Farmers

New Delhi: Lok Sabha members from Punjab on Wednesday raised the issue of the plight of farmers in the state who faced massive losses due to heavy rains in August-September and demanded a special package from the Centre.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, AAP member Malvinder Singh Kang said farmers in 2,500 villages across six districts of Punjab faced severe losses in August-September when the state faced the brunt of heavy rains.

Kang said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers visited Punjab in the aftermath of the natural disaster, but the state has not received a single penny of the assistance promised by the Centre. "I demand the Government of India announce a special package of Rs 50,000 crore to help the farmers of Punjab," he said.